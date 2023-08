Vuelo de salvamento evacua a más de 100 mascotas de Hawaii tras los mortales incendios

Wheels down! ✈️ Our 136 pet passengers are safely on the ground in Oregon after today's life-saving #GoodFlight out of Maui. 🎉 Thank you so much to @SouthwestAir, @DCLuckyDog & @mauihumane for ensuring that these shelter pets made it to the Pacific Northwest without a hitch! 💙 pic.twitter.com/Ieezc0b05r