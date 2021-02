Abren inscripciones de 3-K y prekínder para el año escolar 2021-22 en NYC

The 3-K application for the 2021-22 school year is now open! All New York City families with children born in 2018 can apply to #3KforAll one of two ways:

👨🏽‍💻 Online with https://t.co/0QkSKz1REo

☎️ By phone at 718-935-2009



Learn more at https://t.co/JpCsNSffbv. pic.twitter.com/i9QKjl6ECS