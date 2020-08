De Blasio advierte aumento de casos de COVID-19 en Sunset Park

We'll also have mobile testing units in Sunset Park bringing FREE COVID-19 testing to all residents who need one.



Corner of 44th Street and 6th Avenue

10am-4pm

August 12-August 14

August 17-August 21



Brooklyn Herald Gospel Center

809 44th Street

10am-4pm

August 15-August 16 pic.twitter.com/kw8JIXfhcG