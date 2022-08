NYC abrirá el jueves más de 20,000 citas para la vacuna contra la viruela del mono

Monkeypox vaccine appointments will go live at https://t.co/8Msasit341 tomorrow, August 4 at 6 p.m. Appointments can also be booked by calling 877-VAX-4NYC.

☑️ Check for updates: https://t.co/bFkb7bM5Ve

☑️ Sign up for alerts: text MONKEYPOX to 692-692