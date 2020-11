Murphy extiende el estado de emergencia en NJ para “luchar contra una segunda ola”

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️3,998 new positive cases

➡️306,007 cumulative total cases

➡️15 new confirmed deaths

➡️14,949 total deaths



As we approach the holidays, protect yourself & your loved ones. Wear a mask. Social distance. Avoid large gatherings. https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/ZfcGAaN0Ay