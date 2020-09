Escuelas de NJ inician el año escolar con aprendizaje mixto en medio del coronavirus

607 finalized reopening plans for schools:

☑️354 districts w/ hybrid in-person and remote learning

☑️59 districts w/ all in-person

☑️172 district all-remote

☑️22 districts w/ a combo of all-of-the-above



I have every confident that our school year will get off to a safe start.