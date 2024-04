¿Cómo estará el cielo para ver el eclipse en el área de NY? Te contamos si podrás apreciar el evento

Ready for today's solar eclipse? ☀️🌑🌎



Locally, the eclipse will be partial, with the Sun taking a crescent shape.



🕑 Start ~ 2:10 pm

🕒 Peak ~ 3:25 pm

🕓 End ~ 4:36 pm



Times are approximate and vary by a few minutes.



⚠️Never look directly at the Sun without proper eyewear! pic.twitter.com/XuloP769rL