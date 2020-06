Nueva York ve aumento en las muertes por COVID-19 mientras avanza en su reapertura; NJ da luz verde a más negocios

Today we'll release #COVID19 guidance for personal care businesses – which may reopen on 6/22:

✂️Beauty salons

💈Barber shops

💄Cosmetology shops

🧼Day & medical spas

⚡Electrology facilities

👩🏿‍Hair braiding shops

💆‍♀️Massage parlors

💅Nail salons

💡Tanning salons

🦋Tattoo parlors pic.twitter.com/WgbvXl5zUN