Osvaldo “Ozzie” Martinez, Senior Vice President of News, Digital and Standards

Osvaldo “Ozzie” Martinez is the Senior Vice President of News and Standards for the Telemundo Station Group, a division of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, which includes 30 local Telemundo stations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

In his role, Martinez works with the local Telemundo station News Directors to enhance stations’ local multiplatform news operations, strategy and talent development.

Martinez also manages the Telemundo Station Group’s news bureaus located in Miami, Washington, D.C. and Mexico, which provide daily news and information to all Telemundo owned and affiliate stations across the country. As the head of Standards, Martinez also ensures that all local newsrooms are operating with the highest standards of journalistic integrity.

Martinez managed the launch of “Telemundo Responde,” a consumer investigative unit that is charged with standing up for consumers who have been wronged across 20 markets. Since first launching across Telemundo stations in 2014, the consumer units have expanded to NBC owned markets and collectively, both NBC and Telemundo owned stations’ consumer units have recovered more than $30 million for consumers.

Noticing a need to create a professional pipeline for bilingual and Spanish-language local TV and digital journalists, Martinez also created “Telemundo University,” a hands-on training program for undergraduate journalism students who want to serve bilingual audiences through careers in local broadcasting.

The program launched in 2018 in partnership with the University of Florida and University of Texas-Arlington, and provides college students with real-world skills they need to success in TV newsrooms.

Before joining the Telemundo Station Group, Martinez worked for NBC 4 New York / WNBC from 2008 to 2014 in various roles with increasing responsibility, including Assistant News Director. Before this, he worked as an Executive Producer for CBS 4 South Florida / WFOR and Fox 7 / WSVN in Miami.

Martinez began his broadcast and television career at WSVN, where he became one of the youngest Executive Producers in the country and managed the station’s four-hour morning show newscast. Martinez is an eight-time Emmy®-award winning journalist. He also holds six Murrow Awards and, in 2012, he was honored by El Diario La Prensa with an “EL Award.”

Martinez earned a bachelor’s degree in Communications and English, Broadcast Journalism from the University of Miami. He resides in Miami, Florida.