Disparan a hombre en la cabeza en una estación de metro en Brooklyn

While NYPD conducts an investigation at Hoyt-Schermerhorn Sts:

A trains are severely disrupted, and there's no northbound service from Broadway Junction to Jay St.



C service is suspended.



G trains are skipping Hoyt-Schermerhorn Sts in both directions.



Read the 🧵 for more: pic.twitter.com/oJwv2dTfVF