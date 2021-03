Sospechoso golpea una mujer en la cara y grita insultos contra los asiáticos en una estación del metro en NYC

On Sat March 27th, approx 8:45 PM, an Asian female was struck by a male who made anti-Asian statements, in the 51st St and Lexington Ave train station, near the the downtown 6 platform. Have any info? ☎️ @NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS. More info will be posted as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/fs4eTfgai8