Se vende en licorería de NY boleto ganador de $94 millones del Powerball

🎉 Here are last night's jackpot winning #Powerball numbers!



📍 The $94.8M winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Minogue’s Beverage Center, 2421 Route 9 in Ballston Spa, Saratoga Springs



Check your tickets ➡️ https://t.co/pJDwnMDooN pic.twitter.com/bmNBXxAiOu