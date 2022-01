NYPD: Sospechoso bien vestido roba a mano a un empleado de una bodega en Manhattan

WANTED for A Robbery at 445 East 9 Street . #Manhattan @NYPD9pct on 1/1/22 @ 9:15 PM an individual approached employee and displayed a black and silver colored firearm and demanded property and money. Reward up to $3500Seen them? Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/daxu8HOPOr