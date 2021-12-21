ciudad de nueva york

Las bibliotecas públicas de NYC revelan los libros favoritos de los neoyorquinos en 2021

Por TELEMUNDO 47

Books stack and book open on desk in library
Getty Images

Los tres sistemas de bibliotecas públicas de la Ciudad de Nueva York dieron a conocer cuáles fueron los libros preferidos de los neoyorquinos al momento de pedirlos prestados durante el 2021.

La Biblioteca Pública de Brooklyn, la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York y la Biblioteca Pública de Queens presentaron los libros más populares del año y compartieron los 10 mejores préstamos de 2021 en cada categoría: para adultos, adolescentes y niños.

Descarga aquí nuestra aplicación para iOS o Android y recibe todas las alertas sobre noticias de Última Hora y El Tiempo.

Entre los más populares estuvieron The Vanishing Half de Brit Bennett, A Promised Land de Barack Obama y The Four Winds de Kristin Hannah.

Varios de los libros más populares se presentaron como parte del programa "Get Lit!" de WNYC club de lectura virtual, una asociación con la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York que comenzó en el apogeo de la pandemia.

Noticias

Prohibiciones Hace 37 min

El 1 de enero entra en efecto prohibición de recipientes de poliestireno en NY

El Bronx Hace 2 horas

NYPD: Conductor rompe el tobillo de una oficial de policía mientras trataba de huir en El Bronx

Los títulos principales incluyen todos los formatos: libros electrónicos, audiolibros y libros físicos. Si bien la circulación impresa se vio afectada por la pandemia (el servicio casi completo solo se restableció en las sucursales en julio de 2021 luego de cierres temporales y servicio limitado), los sistemas experimentaron aumentos a fines de año, especialmente después del anuncio de octubre de la eliminación de multas tardías.

Aquí la lista de los 10 libros principales por categoría en cada sistema de bibliotecas:

LIBROS FAVORITOS DE LOS ADULTOS

Biblioteca Pública de Brooklyn

  1. The Vanishing Half de Brit Bennett
  2. The Midnight Library de Matt Haig
  3. A Promised Land de Barack Obama
  4. The Guest List de Lucy Foley
  5. Caste: the Origins of our Discontents de Isabel Wilkerson
  6. Minor Feelings de Cathy Park Hing
  7. The Silent Patient de Alex Michaelides
  8. The Four Winds de Kristin Hannah
  9. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue de V.E. Schwab
  10. Such a Fun Age de Kiley Reid

La Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York (que incluye El Bronx, Manhattan y Staten Island)

  1. The Vanishing Half: A Novel de Brit Bennett
  2. Mexican Gothic de Silvia Moreno-Garcia
  3. Klara and the Sun: A Novel de Kazuo Ishiguro
  4. A Promised Land de Barack Obama
  5. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents de Isabel Wilkerson
  6. The Guest List: A Novel de Lucy Foley
  7. Where the Crawdads Sing de Delia Owens
  8. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed de Lori Gottlieb
  9. The Other Black Girl: A Novel de Zakiya Dalila Harris
  10. Malibu Rising: A Novel de Taylor Jenkins Reid

El Bronx

  1. The Four Winds de Kristin Hannah
  2. The Vanishing Half de Brit Bennett
  3. 21st Birthday de James Patterson y Maxine Paetro
  4. A Gambling Man de David Baldacci
  5. Caste: the Origins of Our Discontents de Isabel Wilkerson
  6. The Russian de James Patterson y James O. Born
  7. The Affair: A Novel de Danielle Steel
  8. The Red Book de James Patterson y David Ellis
  9. Win de Harlan Coben
  10. Neighbors: A Novel de Danielle Steel

Manhattan

  1. The Vanishing Half de Brit Bennett
  2. Caste: the Origins of Our Discontents de Isabel Wilkerson
  3. The Midnight Library de Matt Haig
  4. The Four Winds de Kristin Hannah
  5. Hamnet de Maggie O'Farrell
  6. The Guest List: A Novel de Lucy Foley
  7. Such A Fun Age: A Novel de Kiley Reid
  8. Anxious People: A Novel de Fredrik Backman y traducido por Neil Smith
  9. A Promised Land de Barack Obama
  10. Where the Crawdads Sing de Delia Owens

Staten Island

  • The Four Winds de Kristin Hannah
  • 21st Birthday de James Patterson y Maxine Paetro
  • Neighbors: A Novel de Danielle Steel
  • Legacy de Nora Roberts
  • A Gambling Man de David Baldacci
  • Deadly Cross de James Patterson
  • Eternal de Lisa Scottoline
  • The Red Book de James Patterson y David Ellis
  • The Russian de James Patterson y James O. Born
  • The Affair: A Novel de Danielle Steel

Biblioteca Pública de Queens

  1. The Four Winds de Kristin Hannah
  2. A Promised Land de Barack Obama
  3. The Vanishing Half de Brit Bennett
  4. The Midnight Library de Matt Haig
  5. The Guest List: A Novel de Lucy Foley
  6. The Silent Patient by de Alex Michaelides
  7. Caste: the Origins of Our Discontents de Isabel Wilkerson
  8. Where the Crawdads Sing de Delia Owens
  9. Anxious People: A Novel de Fredrik Backman y traducido por Neil Smith
  10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue de V. E. Schwab
LIBROS FAVORITOS DE LOS NIÑOS

Biblioteca de Brooklyn

  1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone de JK Rowling
  2. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets de JK Rowling
  3. Guts: Smile Series, Book 3 de Reina Telgemeier
  4. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban de JK Rowling
  5. Fetch-22: Dog Man Series, Book 8 de Dav Pilkey
  6. Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 14) de Jeff Kinney
  7. The Ugly Truth (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #5) de Jeff Kinney
  8. Amulet de Kazu Kibuishi
  9. The Getaway (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 12) de Jeff Kinney
  10.  Hard Luck (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #8) de Jeff Kinney

Bilioteca pública de Nueva York

  1. Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 14) de Jeff Kinney
  2. Guts: Smile Series, Book 3 de Reina Telgemeier
  3. For Whom the Ball Rolls: Dog Man Series, Book 7 de Dav Pilkey
  4. The Deep End (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 15) de Jeff Kinney
  5. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets de JK Rowling
  6. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone de JK Rowling
  7. Fetch-22: Dog Man Series, Book 8 de Dav Pilkey
  8. Sisters: Smile Series, Book 2 de Reina Telgemeier
  9. The Ugly Truth (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series, Book 5)de Jeff Kinney
  10. Brawl of the Wild: Dog Man Series, Book 6 de Dav Pilkey

Biblioteca de Queens

  1. Grime and Punishment, Dog Man Series, Book 9 de Dav Pilkey 
  2. Fetch-22: Dog Man Series, Book 8 de Dav Pilkey
  3. Mothering Heights, Dog Man Series, Book 10 de Dav Pilkey 
  4. For Whom the Ball Rolls, Dog Man Series, Book 7 de Dav Pilkey 
  5. Guts: Smile Series, Book 3 de Raina Telgemeier
  6. The Deep End (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 15) de Jeff Kinney
  7. Cat Kid Comic Club de Dav Pilkey 
  8. Lord of the Fleas, Dog Man Series, Book 5 de Dav Pilkey
  9. Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 14) de Jeff Kinney
  10. Dog Man Unleashed de Dav Pilkey
LIBROS FAVORITOS DE LOS ADOLESCENTES

Biblioteca Pública de Brooklyn

  1. One of Us Is Lying de Karen M McManus
  2. Naruto de Masashi Kishimoto
  3. A Court of Thorns and Roses: A Court of Thorns and Roses Series, Book 1 de Sarah J Maas
  4. Shadow and Bone: The Grisha Trilogy, Book 1 de Leigh Bardugo
  5. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: The Hunger Games Series, Book 0 by Suzanne Collins
  6. Midnight Sun: Twilight Series, Book 5 de Stephanie Meyer
  7. We Were Liars de E Lockhart
  8. Bleach de Tite Kubo
  9. The Hate U Give de Angie Thomas
  10. The Hunger Games de Suzanne Collins

Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York

  1. Shadow and Bone: The Grisha Trilogy, Book 1 de Leigh Bardugo
  2. Midnight Sun: Twilight Series, Book 5 de Stephanie Meyer
  3. We Were Liars de E Lockhart
  4. One of Us Is Lying: One of Us Is Lying Series, Book 1 de Karen M. McManus
  5. Siege and Storm: The Grisha Trilogy, Book 2 de Leigh Bardugo
  6. Crooked Kingdom: Dregs Series, Book 2 de Leigh Bardugo
  7. The Cruel Prince: Folk of the Air Series, Book 1 de Holly Black
  8. Five Total Strangers de Natalie D. Richards
  9. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: The Hunger Games Series, Book 0 de Suzanne Collins
  10. One of Us Is Next: The Sequel to One of Us Is Lying de Karen M. McManus

Biblioteca de Queens

  1. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: The Hunger Games Series, Book 0 de Suzanne Collins
  2. The Book Thief de Markus Zusak
  3. The Cruel Prince: Folk of the Air Series, Book 1 de Holly Black
  4. Shadow and Bone: The Grisha Trilogy, Book 1 de Leigh Bardugo
  5. They Both Die at the End de Adam Silvera
  6. The Hunger Games de Suzanne Collins
  7. Midnight Sun: Twilight Series, Book 5 de Stephanie Meyer
  8. Six of Crows de Leigh Bardugo
  9. A Court of Thorns and Roses: A Court of Thorns and Roses Series, Book 1 de Sarah J Maas
  10. The Fault in our Stars de John Green

Las listas completas de los libros principales de 2021 se pueden encontrar en nypl.org/topcheckouts2021, https://bklynlib.org/topcheckouts21; o queenslibrary.org.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

ciudad de nueva yorkbibliotecas públicasbiblioteca pública de nueva yorklibros favoritos
Mira TV En Vivo NOTICIAS Noticiero Telemundo 47 DECISIÓN ESTADOS UNIDOS INMIGRACIÓN MUNDO Centroamérica REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA PUERTO RICO MÉXICO El tiempo Enfoque Responde MULTIMEDIA Desocupar Los Albergues Premio Amigos de Mascotas ENTRETENIMIENTO Acceso Total DEPORTES
WNJU Public Inspection File Política de Privacidad No venda mi información personal Información de empleos en WNJU Aplicaciones de la FCC Términos de Servicios Envía tus comentarios Publicidad con nosotros Aviso de California AdChoices
Contáctanos