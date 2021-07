Frente frío trae nueva amenaza de tormentas severas a la región

A cold front will move through Wed & will be the focus for showers & t-storms. Some may become strong to severe, with strong to damaging winds and large hail. SPC has placed most of the area in a SLIGHT risk for severe t-storms. Best timing is 2-8 pm. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx #LIwx pic.twitter.com/LCVzECsGTx