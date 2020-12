Entra en vigor la suspensión de deportes de interior en NJ; las escuelas reabren en NYC el lunes

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️ 5,367 new positive cases

➡️ 361,986 cumulative total cases

➡️ 53 new confirmed deaths

➡️ 15,470 total deaths



These numbers are alarming. We are still in the midst of a pandemic. Mask up. Social distance. Stay informed.

https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/sZHcfa0KT0