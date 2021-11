En vigor aviso de helada en la Ciudad de Nueva York tras la llegada de un aire frío

Much cooler air will arrive Tue. For some, it will be the coldest of the season so far. Highs on Tue will only reach the low 40s for much of the region. NE NJ may see some mid 40s. Lows tomorrow night are expected to drop to freezing or lower for the entire area #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/fJqQteqonY