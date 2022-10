¿Tienes dudas sobre el programa ANCHOR de NJ que daría hasta $1,500 en reembolsos de alivio de impuesto a la propiedad? Aquí algunas respuestas

Frequently Asked Question: Who is eligible for the ⚓ANCHOR program?

-Homeowners making up to $150k will receive $1,500

-Homeowners making $150k up to $250k will receive $1,000

-Tenants making up to $150k will receive $450

