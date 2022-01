Clínica de Bridgeport ofrecerá las vacunas y dosis contra el COVID-19 de manera gratuita

FREE #COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic



Saturday, January 15th & 22nd

752 East Main Street

9:00a - 1:00p | Ages 12 and up

First, second, and booster

Moderna and Pfizer doses are available



Call 203-576-7468 or 203-576-7993 to schedule an appointment #bridgeport #BPTUpdate pic.twitter.com/kMLTD0FdlV