Arrestan hombre por cargos federales de provocar incendio en sinagoga de Brooklyn

⚠️Arrested by members of @ATFNewYork Arson and Explosion Task Force, and @NYPDHateCrimes for this Criminal Mischief/Hate Crime, and @NYPD66Pct Arson at a Yeshiva and a separate robbery, and @NYPD72Pct Church Criminal Mischief/Hate Crime. @NYPDShea @NYPDDetectives @NYPDchaplains https://t.co/Cvm6Vd73hX