¡Adiós peste! MTA prohíbe de manera oficial defecar en el subway

Pushing our ⁦@_TrashTrain⁩ campaign at #coneyisland are ⁦@NelsonRiveraTWU⁩ ⁦@EricEddy100⁩ and CED Chair Eugene Bleynis — you could win $500 at https://t.co/1CHnSp8RNi ⁦@NYSAFLCIO⁩ ⁦@CentralLaborNYC⁩ ⁦@transportworker⁩ pic.twitter.com/m0BbkRnNQK