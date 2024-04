Abren solicitudes de programa de NYC para jóvenes que brinda oportunidades para jugar béisbol en el verano

⚾🌟 Deadline to apply is next Friday, April 12!



Big thanks to our partners @nypdbluechips and @nycparks !



⏰🔥 Secure your chance for a spot on the field! Register now: https://t.co/OgHv8GTGQO#SummerNightLights #NYCYouth #Yankees pic.twitter.com/KOmdxLoNmG