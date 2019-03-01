Telemundo 47 and Associated Supermarket Group Sweepstakes

To Premios Billboard de la Música Latina

Official Rules

March 4, 2019 – March 31, 2019

Para leer estos términos en español haz clic aquí.

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: No purchase necessary. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. The Telemundo 47 and Associated Supermarket Group Sweepstakes to Premios Billboard de la Música Latina (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on March 4, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. ET and end on March 31, 2019 at 11:59 P.M. ET (“Sweepstakes Period”). All times in the Sweepstakes refer to Eastern Time (“ET”). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries received. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States (“U.S.”) residents who are physically located in the WNJU terrestrial geographic viewing area in the counties of Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in the state of New York; Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren in the state of New Jersey; Fairfield in the state of Connecticut; and Pike in the state of Pennsylvania, and who are twenty one (21) years of age or older as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Sweepstakes Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and their spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities, as referenced herein, shall include WNJU, Telemundo 47, 2200 Fletcher Ave., Fort Lee, NJ 07024 and Telemundo Network Group LLC, 2350 N.W. 117th Place, Miami, FL 33182, (collectively, “Sponsors”), Associated Supermarket Group, Broadcast Interactive Media, and their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies and administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER: To enter the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period:

1) follow @AccesoTotalNY OR one of the following @associatedspmkt, @comparefoodmkt, @pioneerspmkt or @metfoods, and

2) like and comment on the Sweepstakes post (“Post”) using the hashtag #ASGSweepstakes (“Entry”).

Entry must include “#ASGSweepstakes” or Instagram Entry will not be valid.

If your Instagram account is set to the “Posts are Private” setting, your Instagram Entry may be disqualified and rejected as ineligible for consideration in the Sweepstakes. An Instagram account is required to enter the Sweepstakes via Instagram. If you do not already have an Instagram account, you can go to www.instagram.com to create a free Instagram account. If you choose to submit an Instagram Entry via your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities.

All Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned.

By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants grant Sponsors the non-exclusive, royalty-free, and irrevocable license to use, reproduce, copy, publish, display, distribute, perform, translate, adapt, modify, and otherwise exploit the Submission and to incorporate the Submission in other works in any and all markets and media worldwide in perpetuity without additional compensation, notification, permission or approval. Entrants warrant that they have the sole and exclusive right to grant such license to Sponsors and that the Sponsors' reproduction, publishing, displaying, and/or other use of the Submission will not infringe on any rights of third parties, including, without limitation, copyright, trademark, privacy, or publicity, or create claims for defamation, false light, idea misappropriation, intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress, or breach of contract. If any Submission contains material that is violent, pornographic, obscene, illegal, inappropriate, or racially or morally offensive or if any Submission does not comply with these Official Rules or meet Sponsors’ standards for any reason, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, such Submission (and related Entry) may be rejected as ineligible for consideration and/or deleted from the Telemundo47 Instagram page, if applicable. Entries must comply with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations. Sponsors shall have no obligation to copy, publish, display, or otherwise exploit the Submission. If the use of the Submission incurs excessive fees, including but not limited to Guild payments, Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify such Submission (and the related Entry).

Limit one (1) Entry(ies) per person/email address, during the Sweepstakes Period. Multiple Entries received from any person or email address or Instagram account beyond this limit will void all such additional Entries. Entries must be received before March 31, 2019 at 11:59 P.M. ET to be eligible for the Sweepstakes. Sponsors’ computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Sweepstakes. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address or the Instagram account, as applicable, used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” of an email address is defined as the person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. “Authorized account holder” of an Instagram account is defined as the person assigned to the Instagram account by the Instagram website. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, Instagram user name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: On or about April 1, 2019, one (1) potential winner (“Winner”) will be selected in a random drawing by representatives of Sponsors from all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsors may share potential Winner’s name and contact information with Sweepstakes Entities and/or any prize provider, as applicable, if necessary. Sponsors will make two (2) attempts to notify potential Winner at the phone number and/or email address submitted at the time of Entry, or by leaving a comment with contact instructions on such Winner’s Photo on Instagram (if applicable). Potential Winner(s) may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, “Sweepstakes Documents”) within two (2) days of such notification. Noncompliance within this time period will result in disqualification, and, at Sponsors’ sole discretion an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. If a potential Winner cannot be reached, is found to be ineligible, cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, or if prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such potential Winner will be disqualified and time permitting, at Sponsors’ sole discretion, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries.

PRIZE: There will be one (1) awarded (“Prize”) to Winner, each consisting of the following: a trip for Winner and his/her one (1) guest (“Guest”) to Las Vegas, NV to attend the 2019 Premios Billboard de la Música Latina (“Event”). Trip consists of round-trip, coach-class air transportation for Winner and his/her Guest from a major commercial airport near Winner’s residence (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion) to a major commercial airport near Las Vegas, NV (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion); standard hotel accommodations (single room/double occupancy) for two (2) nights (in hotel as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion); two (2) tickets to the 2019 Premios Billboard de la Música Latina that is scheduled to take place on April 25, 2019; and round-trip ground transportation between hotel and airport and hotel and Event. NO SPENDING MONEY OR OTHER ELEMENTS ARE INCLUDED AS A PART OF THE PRIZE.

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of the Prize is three thousand dollars ($3000.00). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. Any difference between ERV and ARV will not be awarded. If Prize includes a Trip, ARV may vary based on, among other things, availability, existing rates at time of booking, dates of travel, and point of departure. For any Prize with an ARV of six hundred dollars ($600) or greater, Sponsors will furnish an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 to Winner for the ARV of Prize for the year in which Prize was won.

All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner(s). Prize cannot be transferred by Winner(s) or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner(s). If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner(s) may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

Winner must be able to travel April 24, 2019 through April 26, 2019 (or on such other dates designated by Sponsors). The Trip awarded to the Winner must be taken within dates provided by the Sponsors or the Prize will be forfeited. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsors’ agent, on a carrier of Sponsors’ choice. Certain travel restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Sponsors have the right in their sole discretion to substitute ground transportation for air transportation depending on Winner’s place of residence. Winner and Guest must travel together on the same itinerary, including the same departure date, destination and return date, and must have valid travel documents (e.g., valid government issued photo ID and/or passport) prior to departure, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of Prize. Sponsors will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates. Once travel commences, no unscheduled stopovers are permitted; if an unscheduled stopover occurs, full fare will be charged from stopover point for the remaining segments, including return, of the trip. Sponsors are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Trip may not be combined with any other offer and travel may not qualify for frequent flyer miles. All travel and lodging will be at the risk of Winner and Guest. Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, travel insurance, ground transportation (other than as described above), security and airport fees, taxes, insurance, gasoline, meals, gratuities, and souvenirs. Sponsors shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsors deem necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances. Prize cannot be transferred or substituted by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a similar Prize (or Prize element) of comparable or greater value. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible entries at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

Sponsors shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize, and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and/or time of Event is subject to change. Event is subject to cancellation. If Winner(s) chooses to attend to accept Prize without a Guest, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors’ Prize obligation to Winner(s) and no additional compensation will be awarded. Guest[s], if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, except where prohibited, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited. Guest, if any, must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period.

CONDITIONS: By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities, Instagram, Facebook and each of their respective officers, directors, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof; (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant’s name and/or Instagram user name on www.telemundo.com (the “Website”) and the use by Released Parties of such entrants name, voice, image, and/or likeness for publicity, promotional, and advertising purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Sweepstakes itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final. Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Sweepstakes or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted at Website. Sponsors may prohibit any entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes, if such entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors’ agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). Sponsors reserve the right to modify these rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.

DISPUTES: The Sweepstakes is governed by, and will be construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of FLORIDA, and the forum and venue for any dispute shall be in MIAMI, florida. If THE controversy or claim is not otherwise resolved through direct discussions or mediation, it shall THEN be resolved by FINAL AND binding arbitration administered by JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., in accordance with its Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures or subsequent versions thereof (“JAMS Rules”). The JAMS Rules for selection of an arbitrator shall be followed, except that the arbitrator shall be experienced and licensed to practice law in florida. All proceedings brought pursuant to this paragraph will be conducted in the County of miami DADE. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the names of the Winner, available after April 15, 2019, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by June 15, 2019 to: Telemundo 47 and Associated Supermarket Group Sweepstakes to Premios Billboard de la Musica Latina “NAMES OF WINNERS” WNJU, Telemundo 47, 2200 Fletcher Ave., Fort Lee, NJ 07024.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. Entrants are providing information to Sponsors and not to Instagram.

This Sweepstakes is not sponsored, approved or managed by Facebook, nor is the Facebook related to this Sweepstakes in any way. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding this Sweepstakes should be directed to the Sponsors, and not to Facebook.