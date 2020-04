Multan tiendas en NYC por vender productos con sobreprecios durante la crisis de salud

It's ILLEGAL for stores to overcharge you. If you think a store excessively increased the price of items needed to prevent or limit the spread of or treat #COVID19, file a complaint at https://t.co/cW7ElTYvPh or call 311 and say “Overcharge.” Learn more: https://t.co/UAkdGQOGse pic.twitter.com/defpkdcxAA