La violencia doméstica durante la pandemia: dónde obtener ayuda en el área triestatal

Domestic Violence shelters are OPEN for intake. Call the City's 24-hour DV hotline (800-621-4673; TTY: 800-810-7444). For immediate safety planning, call your nearest FJC.



For more resources, visit https://t.co/z1ZhhjPaXq. #CoronavirusNYC #AwarenessHelphope #ENDGBV pic.twitter.com/SeOXZ9og7q