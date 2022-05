Reanudan el servicio de la línea 7 luego de investigación en Grand Central

Update: 7 service is temporarily suspended between Manhattan and Queens while NYPD conducts an investigation.



Manhattan-bound ‌7‌ trains will turn around at ‌Queensboro Plaza‌.



Flushing-bound trains are holding in stations between ‌34 St-Hudson Yards‌ and ‌42 St-Bryant Pk‌. https://t.co/NmthZXaR73 pic.twitter.com/lhWrHydQFR