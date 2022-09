Regresa a NYC la convención anueal para los amantes de las historietas: aquí lo que necesitas saber

NYCC 2022 RESERVATIONS ARE NOW LIVE: https://t.co/lSRs5aE0Fb



From Main and Empire Stage panels to private autograph signings to exhibitor exclusives, it’s time to plan your Con now 💥 Need a visual walkthrough? https://t.co/EpJcUSrOSa



Read thread for a few important reminders: pic.twitter.com/U1vwwujHF2