Policía: grupo de sospechosos amenazan a conductor y roban su auto en Harlem

WANTED for a Robbery located at 150 West 145 Street, #Manhattan @NYPD32pct on 7/10/21 @ 12:15 AM The individuals surround the victim's vehicle and force him to get out of the car by threatening to kill the victim. Reward up to $3500 Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM pic.twitter.com/swHCY8TweS