NYC planea reducir los límites de velocidad en 250 ubicaciones cerca de escuelas y otras áreas

NUEVA YORK -- A partir de septiembre, el Departamento de Transporte de la Ciudad de Nueva York, (DOT, por sus siglas en inglés), comenzará a reducir los límites de velocidad en 250 ubicaciones hasta finales de 2025, anunció el departamento el jueves.
El DOT dijo que los cambios en el límite de velocidad "se enfocarán en escuelas seleccionadas, calles abiertas, calles compartidas y otras áreas, así como nuevas 'zonas lentas regionales' en cada condado".
Los cambios se producen después de la aprobación de la Ley Sammy, que permite a la ciudad reducir a 20 mph los límites de velocidad en las calles y a 10 mph para "calles seleccionadas que se someten a rediseños relacionados con la seguridad", dijo el DOT.
Habrá un período de comentarios de 60 días a finales de este año después de que se notifique a las juntas comunitarias.
Aquí está la lista completa de las calles iniciales a las que se aplicarán límites de velocidad reducidos.
UBICACIONES INICIALES PROPUESTAS PARA VELOCIDADES REDUCIDAS:
El Bronx
- E 139 Street, desde Willis Avenue hasta Alexander Avenue
- Courtlandt Ave, E 156 St hasta E 157 St
- E 151 St, Courtlandt Ave hasta Morris Ave
- E 156 St, Concourse Village W hasta Morris Ave
- Gerard Ave, E 167 St hasta E 168 St
- St Ann’s Ave, E 149 St hasta Westchester Ave
- Tinton Ave, E 150 St hasta E 152 St
- Sheridan Ave, E 171 St hasta E 172 St
- Walton Ave, E 179 St to hasta 171 St
- Prospect Ave, E 175 St hasta E Tremont Ave
- Wallace Ave, Mace Ave hasta Waring Ave
- E 225 St, White Plains Rd hasta Barnes Ave
- E 172 St, St Lawrence Ave hasta Beach Ave
- Netherland Ave, Kappock St hasta W 227 St
- Reeds Mill Ln, Bivona St hasta Steenwich Ave
Brooklyn
- Seventh Ave, 43 St hasta 44 St
- Dean St, Saratoga Ave hasta Thomas Boyland St
- MacDonough St, Lewis Ave, Marcus Garvey Blvd
- Christopher Ave, Sutter Ave hasta Belmont Ave
- Ashford St, Belmont Ave hasta Pitkin Ave
- Prospect Park West, Grand Army Plaza hasta Bartel Pritchard Square
- E 94 St, E New York Ave hasta Rutland Rd
- Fenimore St, Brooklyn Ave hasta Rutland Rd
- Ninth Ave, 63 St hasta 64 St
- 45 St, Fort Hamilton Pkway hasta Tenth Ave
- Lenox Rd, E 39 St hasta E 40 St
- E 96 St, Ave D hasta Foster Ave
- Sackman St, Belmont Ave hasta Sutter Ave
- Fort Greene Pl, Fulton St hasta Dekalb Ave
- Lewis Ave, Hart St hasta Willoughby Ave
Manhattan
- W 138 St, Amsterdam Ave hasta Broadway
- W 64 Street, West End Avenue y Amsterdam Avenue
- E 120 St, Lexington Ave hasta Third Ave
- E 128 St, Lexington Ave hasta Third Ave
- Morningside Ave, W 126 St hasta W 127 St
- Audubon Avenue, West 165th Street hasta Fort George Avenue
- E 112 St, Second Ave hasta Third Ave
- E 120 St, Second Ave hasta Third Ave
- E 120 St, Madison Ave hasta Park Ave
- E 128 St, Madison Ave hasta Park Ave
Queens
- 112 St, 37 Ave hasta 34 Ave
- 47 Ave, 108 St hasta 111 St
- 155 St, 108 Ave hasta 109 Ave
- 167 St, 108 Rd hasta 109 Ave
- Union Hall St ,109 Ave hasta 110 Ave
- 144 St, 88 Ave hasta 88 Rd
- 143 St, Linden Blvd hasta 115 Ave
- 105 St, 35 Ave hasta 37 Ave
- 31 Ave, 60 St hasta 61 St
El Bronx
- Jennings St, Bronx desde Prospect Ave hasta Bristow St (Se rediseñará a finales de este verano.)
Brooklyn
- Willoughby Ave, desde Washington Park hasta Washington Ave
- Berry St, desde Broadway hasta N12th St
- Underhill Ave, desde Pacific St hasta Eastern Parkway
- Sharon St, desde Olive St hasta Morgan Ave
Manhattan
Broadway, desde:
- 18 St hasta 23 St
- 24 St hasta 25 St
- 27 St hasta 33 St
- 38 St hasta 39 St
- 48 St hasta 50 St
Queens
34th Avenue, desde:
- 69 St hasta 77 St
- 78 St hasta 93 St
- 94 St hasta Junction Blvd