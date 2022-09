Hombre aterroriza a los pasajeros del metro en Manhattan, toca a la fuerza a una mujer

🚨WANTED-FORCIBLE TOUCHING: 9/6/22 approx. 6:30AM, 'B' train towards W 81 St @NYPD20PCT Manhattan. The suspect grabbed a 24-year-old female victim's buttocks while making threatening statements. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or use https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/oagLmfGJ6Z