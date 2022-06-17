Votación anticipada para las primarias en Nueva York inicia este sábado: He aquí una guía completa

NUEVA YORK - La votación anticipada para los candidatos de Nueva York en las primarias del 28 de junio comienza este sábado, pero es solo el primero de dos días clave de elecciones este verano.
En años anteriores, los votantes que solicitaban una boleta de voto en ausencia aún podían presentarse en un lugar de votación en persona y usar una máquina para votar.
Ahora, los votantes que hicieron dicha solicitud y se presentan en un lugar de votación deben completar una boleta de declaración jurada.
FECHAS CLAVE PARA LAS PRIMARIAS DE NY
- 3 de junio: último día para registrarse para votar
- 8 de junio: Último día para solicitar un cambio de domicilio
- 13 de junio: último día para solicitar una papeleta de voto en ausencia
- 18 de junio: se abre la votación anticipada
- 26 de junio: cierra la votación anticipada
- 28 de junio: ¡Vota! Primarias para gobernador, vicegobernador, asamblea estatal y en el Senado de los EE. UU.
- 29 de julio: último día para registrarse para votar en las primarias de agosto
- 23 de agosto: ¡Vota! Primarias para el Congreso y el Senado estatal
Los votantes deben verificar dos veces su lugar de votación antes de dirigirse a emitir su voto en persona.
En algunos casos, el sitio de votación puede ser diferente si vota temprano o el día de las elecciones.
Local
NUEVA LEY PARA EJERCER EL VOTO AUSENTE EN NY
Debido a un cambio reciente en la ley, a los votantes del estado de Nueva York ya no se les permite emitir su voto en una máquina de votación si han solicitado votar con una boleta de voto en ausencia.
Los votantes que hayan solicitado votar con una boleta de voto en ausencia aún pueden votar en persona usando una boleta de declaración jurada en la votación anticipada o el día de las elecciones.
La boleta de declaración jurada se mantendrá separada hasta que se complete la elección. Los funcionarios electorales verificarán si se ha recibido la boleta de voto en ausencia del votante.
Si se ha recibido la boleta de voto en ausencia del votante, no se contará la boleta de declaración jurada. Si no se ha recibido la boleta de voto en ausencia del votante, se contará la boleta de declaración jurada.
CARGOS IMPORTANTES EN LAS PRIMARIAS DE NY
Las Primarias de junio incluirá elecciones para estos cargos:
- Gobernador
- Vicegobernador
- Asamblea del Estado
- Jueces
- Posiciones de partido
HORARIO DEL VOTO ANTICIPADO
Las horas de votación temprana puedes verlas debajo:
- Sábado 18 de junio de 2022 9:00 a. M. A 5:00 p. M.
- Domingo 19 de junio de 2022 9:00 am a 5:00 pm
- Lunes 20 de junio de 2022 9:00 a 17:00
- Martes 21 de junio de 2022 10:00 a 20:00
- Miércoles 22 de junio de 2022 10:00 a 20:00
- Jueves 23 de junio de 2022 10:00 a 18:00
- Viernes 24 de junio de 2022 7:00 a. M. A 3:00 p. M.
- Sábado 25 de junio de 2022 9:00 a. M. A 5:00 p. M.
- Domingo 26 de junio de 2022 9:00 am a 5:00 pm
LOCALIDADES PARA VOTAR TEMPRANO EN LOS 5 CONDADOS
MANHATTAN: 30 UBICACIONES
|Bayard Rustin High School
351 West 18 Street, Nueva York, NY 10011
|BMCC-FITERMAN HALL
245 Greenwich Street, Nueva York, NY 10007
|Campos Plaza Community Center
611 East 13 Street, Nueva York, NY 10009
|CCNY- North Academic Center (NAC)
160 Convent Avenue, Nueva York, NY 10031
|Columbia University Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion
1150 St Nicholas Avenue, Nueva York, NY 10032
|Eleanor Roosevelt HS
411 East 76 Street, Nueva York, NY 10021
|F.I.T Dubinsky Student Center
217 West 27 Street, Nueva York, NY 10001
|Fort Washington Avenue Armory
216 Ft Washington Avenue, Nueva York, NY 10032
|Frank McCourt HS
151 West 84 Street, Nueva York, NY 10024
|Hamilton Madison House
50 Madison Street, Nueva York, NY 10038
|Highbridge Rec. Ctr
2301 Amsterdam Avenue, Nueva York, NY 10033
|HS of Art & Design
249 East 56 Street, Nueva York, NY 10022
|Hunter College Brookdale Dorm
425 East 25 Street, Nueva York, NY 10010
|Jackie Robinson Complex
1573 Madison Avenue, Nueva York, NY 10029
|JHS 143 Eleanor Roosevelt
511 West 182 Street, Nueva York, NY 10033
|JHS 56
220 Henry Street, Nueva York, NY 10002
|Metropolitan Museum of Art
1000 5th Avenue, Nueva York, NY 10028
|PS 175 Henry H. Garnet
175 West 134 Street, Nueva York, NY 10030
|RIVAA Gallery
527 Main Street, Nueva York, NY 10044
|Robert Wagner Middle School
225 East 75 Street, Nueva York, NY 10021
|SCAN Harbor James Weldon Johnson Cornerstone
1829 Lexington Avenue, Nueva York, NY 10029
|Storefront (former CitiBank)
2872 Broadway, Nueva York, NY 10025
|The Church of St. Anthony of Padua
155 Sullivan Street, Nueva York, NY 10012
|The Forum at Columbia University
605 West 125 Street, Nueva York, NY 10027
|The Mall at Hudson Yards
20 Hudson Yards, Nueva York, NY 10001
|Wadleigh High School
258 West 115 Street, Nueva York, NY 10026
|Washington Heights Academy (M366)
202 Sherman Avenue, Nueva York, NY 10034
|West Side High School
140 West 102 Street, Nueva York, NY 10025
|Westport Apt. Bldg., John Jay Coll. entr.
831 10 Avenue, Nueva York, NY 10019
|William O'Shea Campus
100 West 77 Street, Nueva York, NY 10024
EL BRONX: 30 UBICACIONES
|Andrew Freedman Home
1125 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10452
|Bronx County Supreme Court House
851 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451
|Bronx Regional HS
1010 Rev James A Polite Ave., Bronx, NY 10459
|Bronx River Community Center
1619 East 174th Street, Bronx, NY 10472
|Claremont Neighborhood Center
489 East 169 Street, Bronx, NY 10456
|Co-Op City Dreiser Loop Community Center Auditorium
177 Dreiser Loop, Bronx, NY 10475
|Columbus High School
925 Astor Avenue, Bronx, NY 10469
|Dress Barn Storefront
1451 Metropolitan Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462
|Friendly Baptist Church
962 Ogden Avenue, Bronx, NY 10452
|In Tech High School (MS/HS 368)
2975 Tibbett Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463
|Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community Center
1000 Rosedale Avenue, Bronx, NY 10472
|Monroe College
2501 Jerome Avenue, Bronx, NY 10468
|Morris Park Community Association
1824 Bronxdale Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462
|Mosholu Montefiore Community Center
3450 Dekalb Avenue, Bronx, NY 10467
|MS 390 (PS 26)
1930 Andrews Avenue South, Bronx, NY 10453
|Our Lady of Grace School
3975 Bronxwood Avenue, Bronx, NY 10466
|Our Lady of Mount Carmel School
2465 Bathgate Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458
|RIVERDALE - YM-YWHA
5625 Arlington Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471
|St. Ann's Church
295 St Ann's Avenue, Bronx, NY 10454
|St. Barnabas High School
420 East 241 Street, Bronx, NY 10470
|St. Frances de Chantal Church
190 Hollywood Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465
|Stevenson High School
1980 Lafayette Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
|Tremont United Methodist Church
1951 Washington Avenue, Bronx, NY 10457
|Villa Maria Academy
3335 Country Club Road, Bronx, NY 10465
BROOKLYN: 42 UBICACIONES
|5201 Avenue N
5201 Avenue N, Brooklyn, NY 11234
|Bedford Union Armory
1561 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225
|Brooklyn Borough Hall
209 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
|Brooklyn College- West Quad
2946 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210
|Brooklyn Museum
200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11238
|Bushwick Campus
400 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
|Carey Gardens Community Ctr.
2315 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11224
|Council Center for Senior Citizens
1001 Quentin Road, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|Dance Atlantic Inc
2796 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
|Downstate Medical Ctr.
450 Clarkson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203
|Ed R Murrow HS
1600 Avenue L, Brooklyn, NY 11230
|Erasmus Hall HS
911 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
|FDR. High School
5800 20 AVENUE, Brooklyn, NY 11204
|Fort Hamilton HS
8301 Shore Road, Brooklyn, NY 11209
|IS 324
800 Gates Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
|IS 33
70 Tompkins Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
|John Jay HS
237 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
|Knights Of Baron De Kalb Inc
3000 Emmons Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11235
|Masonic Temple
317 Clermont Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
|McCarren Play Center
776 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
|New Hope Family Worship
817 Livonia Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207
|New York City College of Technology
285 Jay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
|Our Lady of Perpetual Help
552 59 Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220
|Park Slope Armory YMCA
361 15th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
|Prince Joshua Avitto Community Center
876 Schenck Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207
|PS 68 JHS
956 East 82 Street, Brooklyn, NY 11236
|Red Hook Recreation Center
155 Bay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
|Remsen Hall
375 Remsen Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11212
|Sanders Studio
525 Waverly Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
|Saratoga Village
940 Hancock Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
|Sirico's Catering
8023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11228
|Spring Creek Educational Campus
1065 Elton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11208
|St. Dominic R.C. Church
2001 Bay Ridge Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11204
|St. Johns Recreation Center
1251 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY 11213
|St. Paul's Church
2801 West 8 Street, Brooklyn, NY 11224
|Sunset Park HS
153 35th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232
|Taylor Wythe Comm Ctr
80 Clymer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
|Tropical Breeze
1367 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203
|Van Dyke Community Ctr.
392 Blake Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11212
|Williamsburg Comm Ctr
195 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
|Yeshiva Lev Bais Yaakov
3574 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11229
|Youth Center
2739 Harway Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11214
QUEENS: 34 UBICACIONES
|Antun's
96-43 Springfield Boulevard, Queens Village, NY 11429
|Board of Elections - Queens Voting Machine Facility Annex
66-26 Metropolitan Ave, Middle Village, NY 11379
|Creedmoor Hospital
79-25 Winchester Boulevard, Queens Village, NY 11427
|Dwarf Giraffe Athletic League
149-50 15 Road, Whitestone, NY 11357
|First Baptist Church Of East Elmhurst
100-10 Astoria Boulevard, East Elmhurst, NY 11369
|Frank Kowalinski Post #4
61-57 Maspeth Avenue, Maspeth, NY 11378
|Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall
120-55 Queens Boulevard, Kew Gardens, NY 11424
|Holy Trinity Parish Church
222-05 116 Avenue, Cambria Heights, NY 11411
|Korean Community Services
203-05 32 Avenue, Bayside, NY 11361
|LaGuardia Community College
31-10 Thomson Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101
|Museum of the Moving Image
36-01 35 Avenue, Astoria, NY 11106
|New York Hall of Science
47-01 111 Street, Corona, NY 11368
|Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy
158-20 101 Street, Howard Beach, NY 11414
|Queens College, City University of New York
65-30 Kissena Boulevard, Flushing, NY 11367
|Queens Public Library at Hunters Point
47-40 Center Boulevard, Long Island City, NY 11109
|Queens Public Library at Jackson Heights
35-51 81 Street, Jackson Heights, NY 11372
|Queens Public Library at Richmond Hill
118-14 Hillside Avenue, Richmond Hill, NY 11418
|Queens Public Library at Steinway
21-45 31 Street, Astoria, NY 11105
|Queensborough Community College
222-05 56 Avenue, Oakland Gardens, NY 11364
|Queensborough Elks Lodge No. 878
82-20 Queens Boulevard, Elmhurst, NY 11373
|Rego Center Community Room
61-00 97 Street, Rego Park, NY 11374
|Resorts World Casino New York City
110-00 Rockaway Boulevard, South Ozone Park, NY 11420
|Rochdale Village Community Center
169-65 137 Avenue, Jamaica, NY 11434
|Rockaway Artists Alliance at Fort Tilden
BLDG T149 Ft Tilden, Gateway National Recreation Area, Breezy Point, NY 11695
|Rockaway YMCA
207 Beach 73 Street, Arverne, NY 11692
|Roy Wilkins Recreation Center
177-01 Baisley Boulevard, Jamaica, NY 11434
|Saint Sebastian RC Parish Center
39-60 57 Street, Woodside, NY 11377
|Sorrentino Recreation Center
18-48 Cornaga Avenue, Far Rockaway, NY 11691
|St John's University, School of Law
80-00 Utopia Parkway, Jamaica, NY 11432
|The Boys' Club of New York - Abbe Clubhouse
133-01 41 Road, Flushing, NY 11355
|The Shops at Atlas Park
80-00 Cooper Avenue, Ridgewood, NY 11385
|Trinity Lutheran Church
63-70 Dry Harbor Road, Middle Village, NY 11379
|Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens
21-12 30 Road, Astoria, NY 11102
|York College, Performing Arts Center
94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard, Jamaica, NY 11451
STATEN ISLAND: 10 UBICACIONES
|Calvary Presbyterian Church
909 Castleton Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10310
|Church of the Holy Child
4747 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY 10312
|Gerard Carter Community Center
230 Broad Street, Staten Island, NY 10304
|Holy Family
366 Watchogue Road, Staten Island, NY 10314
|Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex
625 Father Capodanno Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10305
|Our Lady Help Of Christians
23 Summit Street, Staten Island, NY 10307
|Our Lady of Pity
1616 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10314
|Port Richmond High School
85 St Josephs Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10302
|PS 8 Shirlee Solomon
112 Lindenwood Road, Staten Island, NY 10308
|Staten Island Tech HS
485 Clawson Street, Staten Island, NY 10306
Cabe destacar que en las Primarias de agosto se elegiran los siguientes cargos:
- Cámara de Representantes de EEUU
- Senado estatal
REPORTA PROBLEMAS A LA JUNTA ELECTORAL DE NUEVA YORK
Si tiene preguntas o problemas el día de las elecciones, consulta a tu coordinador o llama a la oficina de tu municipio para obtener información a los siguientes números: 1-866-VOTE-NYC (1-866-868-3692) o 1-212-VOTE-NYC (1-212-868-3692).
Números de importantes en tu condado:
- MANHATTAN:1-212-886-2100
- EL BRONX: 1-718-299-9017
- BROOKLYN: 1-718-797-8800
- QUEENS: 1-718-730-6730
- STATEN ISLAND: 1-718-876-0079
Para más informaciónm, visita la página web de la Junta Electoral de Nueava York haciendo clic aquí.