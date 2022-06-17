decisión 2022

Votación anticipada para las primarias en Nueva York inicia este sábado: He aquí una guía completa

La votación anticipada para los candidatos de Nueva York en las primarias del 28 de junio comienza este sábado, pero es solo el primero de dos días clave de elecciones este verano.

Por TELEMUNDO 47

Telemundo

NUEVA YORK - La votación anticipada para los candidatos de Nueva York en las primarias del 28 de junio comienza este sábado, pero es solo el primero de dos días clave de elecciones este verano.

En años anteriores, los votantes que solicitaban una boleta de voto en ausencia aún podían presentarse en un lugar de votación en persona y usar una máquina para votar.

Ahora, los votantes que hicieron dicha solicitud y se presentan en un lugar de votación deben completar una boleta de declaración jurada.

FECHAS CLAVE PARA LAS PRIMARIAS DE NY

  • 3 de junio: último día para registrarse para votar
  • 8 de junio: Último día para solicitar un cambio de domicilio
  • 13 de junio: último día para solicitar una papeleta de voto en ausencia
  • 18 de junio: se abre la votación anticipada
  • 26 de junio: cierra la votación anticipada
  • 28 de junio: ¡Vota! Primarias para gobernador, vicegobernador, asamblea estatal y en el Senado de los EE. UU.
  • 29 de julio: último día para registrarse para votar en las primarias de agosto
  • 23 de agosto: ¡Vota! Primarias para el Congreso y el Senado estatal

Los votantes deben verificar dos veces su lugar de votación antes de dirigirse a emitir su voto en persona.

En algunos casos, el sitio de votación puede ser diferente si vota temprano o el día de las elecciones.

NUEVA LEY PARA EJERCER EL VOTO AUSENTE EN NY

Debido a un cambio reciente en la ley, a los votantes del estado de Nueva York ya no se les permite emitir su voto en una máquina de votación si han solicitado votar con una boleta de voto en ausencia.

Los votantes que hayan solicitado votar con una boleta de voto en ausencia aún pueden votar en persona usando una boleta de declaración jurada en la votación anticipada o el día de las elecciones.

La boleta de declaración jurada se mantendrá separada hasta que se complete la elección. Los funcionarios electorales verificarán si se ha recibido la boleta de voto en ausencia del votante.

Si se ha recibido la boleta de voto en ausencia del votante, no se contará la boleta de declaración jurada. Si no se ha recibido la boleta de voto en ausencia del votante, se contará la boleta de declaración jurada.

CARGOS IMPORTANTES EN LAS PRIMARIAS DE NY

Las Primarias de junio incluirá elecciones para estos cargos:

  • Gobernador
  • Vicegobernador
  • Asamblea del Estado
  • Jueces
  • Posiciones de partido

HORARIO DEL VOTO ANTICIPADO

Las horas de votación temprana puedes verlas debajo:

  • Sábado 18 de junio de 2022 9:00 a. M. A 5:00 p. M.
  • Domingo 19 de junio de 2022 9:00 am a 5:00 pm
  • Lunes 20 de junio de 2022 9:00 a 17:00
  • Martes 21 de junio de 2022 10:00 a 20:00
  • Miércoles 22 de junio de 2022 10:00 a 20:00
  • Jueves 23 de junio de 2022 10:00 a 18:00
  • Viernes 24 de junio de 2022 7:00 a. M. A 3:00 p. M.
  • Sábado 25 de junio de 2022 9:00 a. M. A 5:00 p. M.
  • Domingo 26 de junio de 2022 9:00 am a 5:00 pm

LOCALIDADES PARA VOTAR TEMPRANO EN LOS 5 CONDADOS

MANHATTAN: 30 UBICACIONES
Bayard Rustin High School
351 West 18 Street, Nueva York, NY 10011		BMCC-FITERMAN HALL
245 Greenwich Street, Nueva York, NY 10007
Campos Plaza Community Center
611 East 13 Street, Nueva York, NY 10009		CCNY- North Academic Center (NAC)
160 Convent Avenue, Nueva York, NY 10031
Columbia University Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion
1150 St Nicholas Avenue, Nueva York, NY 10032		Eleanor Roosevelt HS
411 East 76 Street, Nueva York, NY 10021
F.I.T Dubinsky Student Center
217 West 27 Street, Nueva York, NY 10001		Fort Washington Avenue Armory
216 Ft Washington Avenue, Nueva York, NY 10032
Frank McCourt HS
151 West 84 Street, Nueva York, NY 10024		Hamilton Madison House
50 Madison Street, Nueva York, NY 10038
Highbridge Rec. Ctr
2301 Amsterdam Avenue, Nueva York, NY 10033		HS of Art & Design
249 East 56 Street, Nueva York, NY 10022
Hunter College Brookdale Dorm
425 East 25 Street, Nueva York, NY 10010		Jackie Robinson Complex
1573 Madison Avenue, Nueva York, NY 10029
JHS 143 Eleanor Roosevelt
511 West 182 Street, Nueva York, NY 10033		JHS 56
220 Henry Street, Nueva York, NY 10002
Metropolitan Museum of Art
1000 5th Avenue, Nueva York, NY 10028		PS 175 Henry H. Garnet
175 West 134 Street, Nueva York, NY 10030
RIVAA Gallery
527 Main Street, Nueva York, NY 10044		Robert Wagner Middle School
225 East 75 Street, Nueva York, NY 10021
SCAN Harbor James Weldon Johnson Cornerstone
1829 Lexington Avenue, Nueva York, NY 10029		Storefront (former CitiBank)
2872 Broadway, Nueva York, NY 10025
The Church of St. Anthony of Padua
155 Sullivan Street, Nueva York, NY 10012		The Forum at Columbia University
605 West 125 Street, Nueva York, NY 10027
The Mall at Hudson Yards
20 Hudson Yards, Nueva York, NY 10001		Wadleigh High School
258 West 115 Street, Nueva York, NY 10026
Washington Heights Academy (M366)
202 Sherman Avenue, Nueva York, NY 10034		West Side High School
140 West 102 Street, Nueva York, NY 10025
Westport Apt. Bldg., John Jay Coll. entr.
831 10 Avenue, Nueva York, NY 10019		William O'Shea Campus
100 West 77 Street, Nueva York, NY 10024
Ubicaciones para ejercer tu voto en Manhattan.
EL BRONX: 30 UBICACIONES
Andrew Freedman Home
1125 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10452		Bronx County Supreme Court House
851 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451
Bronx Regional HS
1010 Rev James A Polite Ave., Bronx, NY 10459		Bronx River Community Center
1619 East 174th Street, Bronx, NY 10472
Claremont Neighborhood Center
489 East 169 Street, Bronx, NY 10456		Co-Op City Dreiser Loop Community Center Auditorium
177 Dreiser Loop, Bronx, NY 10475
Columbus High School
925 Astor Avenue, Bronx, NY 10469		Dress Barn Storefront
1451 Metropolitan Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462
Friendly Baptist Church
962 Ogden Avenue, Bronx, NY 10452		In Tech High School (MS/HS 368)
2975 Tibbett Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463
Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community Center
1000 Rosedale Avenue, Bronx, NY 10472		Monroe College
2501 Jerome Avenue, Bronx, NY 10468
Morris Park Community Association
1824 Bronxdale Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462		Mosholu Montefiore Community Center
3450 Dekalb Avenue, Bronx, NY 10467
MS 390 (PS 26)
1930 Andrews Avenue South, Bronx, NY 10453		Our Lady of Grace School
3975 Bronxwood Avenue, Bronx, NY 10466
Our Lady of Mount Carmel School
2465 Bathgate Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458		RIVERDALE - YM-YWHA
5625 Arlington Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471
St. Ann's Church
295 St Ann's Avenue, Bronx, NY 10454		St. Barnabas High School
420 East 241 Street, Bronx, NY 10470
St. Frances de Chantal Church
190 Hollywood Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465		Stevenson High School
1980 Lafayette Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
Tremont United Methodist Church
1951 Washington Avenue, Bronx, NY 10457		Villa Maria Academy
3335 Country Club Road, Bronx, NY 10465
Ubicaciones para ejercer tu voto en El Bronx.
BROOKLYN: 42 UBICACIONES
5201 Avenue N
5201 Avenue N, Brooklyn, NY 11234		Bedford Union Armory
1561 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Brooklyn Borough Hall
209 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201		Brooklyn College- West Quad
2946 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210
Brooklyn Museum
200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11238		Bushwick Campus
400 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Carey Gardens Community Ctr.
2315 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11224		Council Center for Senior Citizens
1001 Quentin Road, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Dance Atlantic Inc
2796 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207		Downstate Medical Ctr.
450 Clarkson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203
Ed R Murrow HS
1600 Avenue L, Brooklyn, NY 11230		Erasmus Hall HS
911 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
FDR. High School
5800 20 AVENUE, Brooklyn, NY 11204		Fort Hamilton HS
8301 Shore Road, Brooklyn, NY 11209
IS 324
800 Gates Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221		IS 33
70 Tompkins Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
John Jay HS
237 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215		Knights Of Baron De Kalb Inc
3000 Emmons Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Masonic Temple
317 Clermont Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205		McCarren Play Center
776 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
New Hope Family Worship
817 Livonia Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207		New York City College of Technology
285 Jay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
552 59 Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220		Park Slope Armory YMCA
361 15th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Prince Joshua Avitto Community Center
876 Schenck Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207		PS 68 JHS
956 East 82 Street, Brooklyn, NY 11236
Red Hook Recreation Center
155 Bay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231		Remsen Hall
375 Remsen Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11212
Sanders Studio
525 Waverly Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238		Saratoga Village
940 Hancock Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Sirico's Catering
8023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11228		Spring Creek Educational Campus
1065 Elton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11208
St. Dominic R.C. Church
2001 Bay Ridge Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11204		St. Johns Recreation Center
1251 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY 11213
St. Paul's Church
2801 West 8 Street, Brooklyn, NY 11224		Sunset Park HS
153 35th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232
Taylor Wythe Comm Ctr
80 Clymer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249		Tropical Breeze
1367 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203
Van Dyke Community Ctr.
392 Blake Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11212		Williamsburg Comm Ctr
195 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Yeshiva Lev Bais Yaakov
3574 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11229		Youth Center
2739 Harway Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11214
Ubicaciones para ejercer tu voto en Brooklyn.
QUEENS: 34 UBICACIONES
Antun's
96-43 Springfield Boulevard, Queens Village, NY 11429		Board of Elections - Queens Voting Machine Facility Annex
66-26 Metropolitan Ave, Middle Village, NY 11379
Creedmoor Hospital
79-25 Winchester Boulevard, Queens Village, NY 11427		Dwarf Giraffe Athletic League
149-50 15 Road, Whitestone, NY 11357
First Baptist Church Of East Elmhurst
100-10 Astoria Boulevard, East Elmhurst, NY 11369		Frank Kowalinski Post #4
61-57 Maspeth Avenue, Maspeth, NY 11378
Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall
120-55 Queens Boulevard, Kew Gardens, NY 11424		Holy Trinity Parish Church
222-05 116 Avenue, Cambria Heights, NY 11411
Korean Community Services
203-05 32 Avenue, Bayside, NY 11361		LaGuardia Community College
31-10 Thomson Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101
Museum of the Moving Image
36-01 35 Avenue, Astoria, NY 11106		New York Hall of Science
47-01 111 Street, Corona, NY 11368
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy
158-20 101 Street, Howard Beach, NY 11414		Queens College, City University of New York
65-30 Kissena Boulevard, Flushing, NY 11367
Queens Public Library at Hunters Point
47-40 Center Boulevard, Long Island City, NY 11109		Queens Public Library at Jackson Heights
35-51 81 Street, Jackson Heights, NY 11372
Queens Public Library at Richmond Hill
118-14 Hillside Avenue, Richmond Hill, NY 11418		Queens Public Library at Steinway
21-45 31 Street, Astoria, NY 11105
Queensborough Community College
222-05 56 Avenue, Oakland Gardens, NY 11364		Queensborough Elks Lodge No. 878
82-20 Queens Boulevard, Elmhurst, NY 11373
Rego Center Community Room
61-00 97 Street, Rego Park, NY 11374		Resorts World Casino New York City
110-00 Rockaway Boulevard, South Ozone Park, NY 11420
Rochdale Village Community Center
169-65 137 Avenue, Jamaica, NY 11434		Rockaway Artists Alliance at Fort Tilden
BLDG T149 Ft Tilden, Gateway National Recreation Area, Breezy Point, NY 11695
Rockaway YMCA
207 Beach 73 Street, Arverne, NY 11692		Roy Wilkins Recreation Center
177-01 Baisley Boulevard, Jamaica, NY 11434
Saint Sebastian RC Parish Center
39-60 57 Street, Woodside, NY 11377		Sorrentino Recreation Center
18-48 Cornaga Avenue, Far Rockaway, NY 11691
St John's University, School of Law
80-00 Utopia Parkway, Jamaica, NY 11432		The Boys' Club of New York - Abbe Clubhouse
133-01 41 Road, Flushing, NY 11355
The Shops at Atlas Park
80-00 Cooper Avenue, Ridgewood, NY 11385		Trinity Lutheran Church
63-70 Dry Harbor Road, Middle Village, NY 11379
Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens
21-12 30 Road, Astoria, NY 11102		York College, Performing Arts Center
94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard, Jamaica, NY 11451
Ubicaciones para ejercer tu voto en Queens.
STATEN ISLAND: 10 UBICACIONES
Calvary Presbyterian Church
909 Castleton Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10310		Church of the Holy Child
4747 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY 10312
Gerard Carter Community Center
230 Broad Street, Staten Island, NY 10304		Holy Family
366 Watchogue Road, Staten Island, NY 10314
Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex
625 Father Capodanno Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10305		Our Lady Help Of Christians
23 Summit Street, Staten Island, NY 10307
Our Lady of Pity
1616 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10314		Port Richmond High School
85 St Josephs Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10302
PS 8 Shirlee Solomon
112 Lindenwood Road, Staten Island, NY 10308		Staten Island Tech HS
485 Clawson Street, Staten Island, NY 10306
Ubicaciones para ejercer tu voto en Staten Island.

Cabe destacar que en las Primarias de agosto se elegiran los siguientes cargos:

  • Cámara de Representantes de EEUU
  • Senado estatal

REPORTA PROBLEMAS A LA JUNTA ELECTORAL DE NUEVA YORK

Si tiene preguntas o problemas el día de las elecciones, consulta a tu coordinador o llama a la oficina de tu municipio para obtener información a los siguientes números: 1-866-VOTE-NYC (1-866-868-3692) o 1-212-VOTE-NYC (1-212-868-3692).

Números de importantes en tu condado:

  • MANHATTAN:1-212-886-2100
  • EL BRONX: 1-718-299-9017
  • BROOKLYN: 1-718-797-8800
  • QUEENS: 1-718-730-6730
  • STATEN ISLAND: 1-718-876-0079

Para más informaciónm, visita la página web de la Junta Electoral de Nueava York haciendo clic aquí.

