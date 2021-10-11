Cruz Roja advierte sobre escasez de sangre: dónde puedes donar en NY, NJ y CT

NUEVA YORK -- La Cruz Roja de EE.UU. continúa experimentando una escasez de sangre y plaquetas de emergencia que ha provocado que el suministro de sangre caiga al nivel más bajo después del verano en al menos seis años, según la organización.
Adicionalmente, la Cruz Roja avisa que la participación de donantes de sangre disminuyó en aproximadamente un 10% a medida que el verano llegó a su fin.
Aunque las donaciones han disminuido, la demanda de sangre de los hospitales sigue siendo alta, por lo tanto, la Cruz Roja está instando a los donantes de todos los tipos de sangre, especialmente del tipo O, y a los donantes de plaquetas a hacer una cita para donar ahora para ayudar a satisfacer las necesidades de los pacientes este otoño.
Para más información, visite: RedCrossBlood.org
Noticias
Oportunidades de donación de sangre del 16 al 31 de octubre están programadas para el área triestatal:
NUEVA YORK
CONDADO DE ROCKLAND
Spring Valley
27 de octubre: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., en la Biblioteca Finkelstein Memorial (24 Chestnut Street)
CONDADO DE WESTCHESTER
Larchmont
26 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 347, Flint Park, 1 Locust Ave.
North Salem
26 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Estación de Bomberos de North Salem Firehouse, 301 Titicus Road
CONNECTICUT
CONDADO DE FAIRFIELD
Cos Cob
20 de octubre: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., iglesia Trinity Church Cos Cob, 5 River Road
25 de octubre: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Greenwich Water Club, 49 River Road
Greenwich
- 17 de octubre: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Centro de Donación de Sangre de Greenwich, 99 Indian Field Road
- 18 de octubre: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Centro de Donación de Sangre de Greenwich, 99 Indian Field Road
- 19 de octubre: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Centro de Donación de Sangre de Greenwich, 99 Indian Field Road
- 22 de octubre: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Road
- 22 de octubre: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Road
- 22 de octubre: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Centro de Donación de Sangre de Greenwich, 99 Indian Field Road
- 24 de octubre: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Centro de Donación de Sangre de Greenwich, 99 Indian Field Road
- 25 de octubre: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Centro de Donación de Sangre de Greenwich, 99 Indian Field Road
- 26 de octubre: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Centro de Donación de Sangre de Greenwich, 99 Indian Field Road
- 29 de octubre: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Centro de Donación de Sangre de Greenwich, 99 Indian Field Road
- 31 de octubre: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Centro de Donación de Sangre de Greenwich, 99 Indian Field Road
NUEVA JERSEY
REGIÓN NORTE DE NUEVA JERSEY
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Región Norte de Nueva Jersey
- 12 de octubre: 12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., 209 Fairfield Road, Fairfield
- 16 de octubre: 7 a.m.-2 p.m., 209 Fairfield Road, Fairfield
CONDADO DE BERGEN
Carlstadt
22 de octubre: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carlstadt Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 424 Hackensack Street
Glen Rock
21 de octubre: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Iglesia Grace Redeemer, 21 Harristown Road
Northvale
17 de octubre: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centro de la Tercera Edad James F. McGuire Memorial, 116 Paris Avenue
Ramsey
22 de octubre: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hawthorne-Fortitude Masonic Lodge No. 200, 24 Franklin Turnpike
CONDADO DE ESSEX
Irvington
28 de octubre: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chris Gatling Center, 285 Union Avenue
Newark
23 de octubre: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Joseph Plaza, 233 West Market Street
Nutley
19 de octubre: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Nutley Masonic Lodge #25, 175 Chestnut Street
South Orange
26 de octubre: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oheb Shalom Synagogue, 170 Scotland Road
CONDADO DE MORRIS
Chatham
- 24 de octubre: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Presbyterian Church of Chatham Township, 240 Southern Boulevard
- 29 de octubre: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Long Hill Chapel, 525 Shunpike Road
Long Valley
19 de octubre: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Valley View Chapel, 115 E. Mill Road
Parsippany
25 de octubre: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Hilton Parsippany, 1 Hilton Court
Succasunna
28 de octubre: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Roxbury Senior Center, 72 Eyland Avenue
CONDADO DE PASSAIC
West Milford
23 de octubre: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Apshawa Volunteer Fire Company, 666 Macopin Road
CONDADO DE WARREN
Hackettstown
20 de octubre: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 213 Main Street
Port Murray
27 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mansfield Township Fire Company 1, 324 Main Street
REGIÓN CENTRAL DE NUEVA JERSEY
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Región Central de Nueva Jersey
- Lunes, martes y miércoles: 11:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. (sangre y plaquetas), 707 Alexander Road, Suite 302, Princeton Township
- Jueves: 10 a.m.- 6: 15 p.m. (sangre y plaquetas), 707 Alexander Road, Suite 302, Princeton Township
- Viernes, sábado y domingo: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (sangre y plaquetas), 707 Alexander Road, Suite 302, Princeton Township
CONDADO DE HUNTERDON
Flemington
22 de octubre: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., The Flemington Moose Lodge 1829, 81 Barley Sheaf Road
CONDADO DE MERCER
Hamilton
21 de octubre: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hamilton Area YMCA-JKR Branch, 1315 Whitehorse-Mercerville Road
Hightstown
23 de octubre: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hightstown EMS, 168 Bank Street
Hopewell
23 de octubre: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., iglesia Calvary Baptist Church, 3 E. Broad Street
CONDADO DE MIDDLESEX
Dunellen
21 de octubre: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., iglesia St. Francis Episcopal Church, 400 New Market Road
Iselin
21 de octubre: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Woodbridge Township Ambulance & Rescue Squad, 77 Queen Street
Old Bridge
30 de octubre: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Simpson United Methodist Church, 2095 Route 516
Parlin
30 de octubre: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Aquatic & Fitness Center, 333 Cheesequake Road
Plainsboro
27 de octubre: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Centro Médico Penn Medicine Princeton, 1 Plainsboro Road
CONDADO DE MONMOUTH
Freehold
25 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Hotel, 18-20 East Main Street
Tinton Falls
26 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Red Cross of Central New Jersey, 1540 W. Park Avenue
CONDADO DE OCEAN
Forked River
16 de octubre: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lacey Elks, 900 Beach Boulevard
Long Beach Township
26 de octubre: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Francis Parish Center, 4700 Long Beach Boulevard
Manahawkin
19 de octubre: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Beach Haven Moose Lodge 1575, 120 Route 72
Toms River
- 20 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pleasant Plains Volunteer First Aid Squad, 44 Clayton Avenue
- 20 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Days Hotel by Wyndham Toms River, 290 Route 37 East
- 21 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Congregation B'nai Israel, 1488 Old Freehold Road
Tuckerton
18 de octubre: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., iglesia Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 East Main Street
CONDADO DE SOMERSET
Bedminster
26 de octubre: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clarence Dillon Public Library, 2336 Lamington Road
Somerville
29 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Raritan Valley Lodge #46, 14 North Doughty Avenue
CONDADO DE UNION
New Providence
28 de octubre: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., iglesia St Andrew's Episcopal Church, 419 South Street
Summit
18 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., iglesia Christ Church, 561 Springfield Avenue
REGIÓN SUR DE NUEVA JERSEY
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Región Sur de Nueva Jersey
- Lunes, martes y miércoles: 11:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. (sangre y plaquetas), 5425 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken
- Jueves: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (sangre y plaquetas), 5425 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken
- Viernes, sábado y domingo: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (sangre y plaquetas), 5425 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken
CONDADO DE ATLANTIC
Absecon
- 21 de octubre: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., iglesia Beacon Evangelical Free Church, 420 6th Avenue
- 25 de octubre: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road
Egg Harbor Township
- 19 de octubre: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge #2563, 1815 Somers Point Road
- 29 de octubre: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Justice Lodge #79, 563 Zion Road
- 31 de octubre: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Atlanticare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Avenue
Margate City
27 de octubre: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Centro Comunitario Judío, 501 N. Jerome Avenue
Northfield
20 de octubre: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road
Pleasantville
18 de octubre: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Centro Recreativo de Pleasantville, 411 Brighton Avenue
Somers Point
22 de octubre: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 2189, 500 Bethel Road
CONDADO DE BURLINGTON
Beverly
30 de octubre: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., iglesia Beverly United Methodist Church, 133 Warren Street
Burlington
27 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Burlington Masonic Lodge 32 F&AM, 2308 Mount Holly Road
Cinnaminson
28 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Riverton Country Club, 1416 Highland Avenue
Columbus
18 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Columbus Grange, 88 Atlantic Avenue
Hainesport
22 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 910 Marne Highway
Maple Shade
17 de octubre: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Maple Shade-Moorestown Masonic Lodge #281 F&AM, 15 North Fellowship Road
Marlton
18 de octubre: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Virtua Lippincott Campus, 303 Lippincott Drive
Moorestown
28 de octubre: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., estación de bomberos Lenola Volunteer Fire Company, 225 N. Lenola Road
Mount Holly
24 de octubre: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Holly Moose Lodge No. 737, 853 Woodlane Road
Mount Laurel
- 26 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Masonville Fire Station 361, 105 Masonville Road
- 27 de octubre: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Golder Associates, 200 Century Parkway, Suite C
- 28 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Birchfield Community Center, 1000 Birchfield Court
- 29 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rowan College at Burlington County Laurel Hall, 3331 Route 38
- 31 de octubre: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Adath Emanu-El, 205 Elbo Lane
Shamong
25 de octubre: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Indian Mills Memorial School, 295 Indian Mills Road
Willingboro
21 de octubre: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Corpus Christi Church, 11 S. Sunset Road
CONDADO DE CAMDEN
Berlin
29 de octubre: p.m. - 7 p.m., Centro Comunitario de Berlin, 250 S. Franklin Avenue
Cherry Hill
- 16 de octubre: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Christ Our Light Parish Center, 402 N. Kings Highway
- 18 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 372, 1532 Martin Avenue
Merchantville
16 de octubre: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Merchantville Masonic Temple, 6926 Park Avenue
Voorhees
- 26 de octubre: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Voorhees Township Administration Offices, 2400 Voorhees Town Center
- 29 de octubre: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virtua Voorhees Health and Wellness, 200 Bowman Drive
- 29 de octubre: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., The William G. Rohrer Center for Health Fitness, 2309 Evesham Road
CONDADO DE CAPE MAY
Cape May
- 19 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Escuela Secundaria Lower Cape May Regional, 687 Route 9
- 21 de octubre: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., estación de bomberos Erma Volunteer Fire Company, 415 Breakwater Road
Cape May Court House
- 19 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., iglesia First Baptist Church of Cape May, 101 S. Main Street
- 25 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Atlantic Cape Community College Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road
- 26 de octubre: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 198, 100 Dias Creek Road
- 29 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., iglesia First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church Street
Ocean City
23 de octubre: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Centro Comunitario Ocean City, 1735 Simpson Avenue
CONDADO DE CUMBERLAND
Millville
25 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Millville Elks Lodge 580, 1815 E. Broad Street
Seabrook
27 de octubre: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Cumberland Regional High School, 90 Silver Lake Road
Vineland
- 18 de octubre: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., iglesia Chestnut Assembly of God Church, 2554 E. Chestnut Avenue
- 19 de octubre: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Ramada Inn, 2216 W. Landis Avenue
- 21 de octubre: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Knight of Columbus #2531, 1803 N East Ave
CONDADO DE GLOUCESTER
Gibbstown
21 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Greenwich Township Library, 411 Swedesboro Rd
Sewell
- 18 de octubre: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rowan College of South Jersey Gloucester Campus University Center, 1400 Tanyard Road
- 21 de octubre: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., iglesia Bunker Hill Presbyterian Church, 330 Greentree Road
- 25 de octubre: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard
- 29 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 481 Delsea Drive
- 30 de octubre: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard
Wenonah
26 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., iglesia Memorial Presbyterian Church, 202 E. Mantua Avenue
Westville
28 de octubre: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Centro Comunitario de Westville, 1035 Broadway
Williamstown
- 21 de octubre: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Biblioteca de Monroe Township, 713 Marsha Avenue
- 28 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Estate at Monroe, 1351 North Black Horse Pike
Woolwich Township
19 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Edificio Municipal de Woolwich Township, 120 Village Green Drive
CONDADO DE SALEM
Pennsville
21 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Salem County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 6, 693 S. Broadway
Pilesgrove
25 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., iglesia Sharptown United Methodist Church, 3 Chapel Street
Woodstown
20 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Woodstown Masonic Lodge #138, 32 Auburn Road