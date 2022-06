Conductor atropella a niño de dos años y se a la fuga en Manhattan: NYPD

🚨WANTED for LEAVING THE SCENE WITH INJURY: On 6/2/22 at 7:40 PM, near Suffolk St & East Houston St, a 2-year-old boy was crossing the street with his father when he was struck by the suspect in a 2-wheeled scooter & fled the location. Any info, call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/81sW9AFCMO