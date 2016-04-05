Closed Captioning Questions or Issues

>> TELEMUNDO 47 >> CLOSED CAPTIONING

If you have and comments, questions or concerns about our closed captioning, please don't hesitate to contact us:



John Gonzalez | Vice President, Technology and Operations

WNJU Telemundo 47 | NBC 4 New York

2200 Fletcher Avenue

Fort Lee, New Jersey 07024 O 201.969.4101 | C 646.423.387

Mobile Web and News App Closed Captioning FAQ

Is Closed Captioning Available?

We are pleased to offer closed captioning on all live simulcast streams made available through mobile browsers and mobile apps. Videos with closed captioning will have a “message icon” in the player controls. Just tap to enable or disable. If the icon is not displaying, follow the directions in the next section to turn on closed captioning within the device OS settings.



How do I make the Closed Captioning text bigger or change the style?

You may customize the display of closed captioning including changing the size, font, color, and styling. These customization options are available by accessing the device OS settings for iOS and Android and then selecting the desired options from the menu.



For iOS, the Accessibility settings are located under the Settings icon on the iPhone homescreen, then choose General, Accessibility, Subtitles & Captioning.



For Android, the Accessibility settings are located under Settings, then choose My Device, and then Accessibility. The Accessibility features are available under this Accessibility screen.



Who can I contact with questions about Closed Captioning?

To report an issue or concern regarding closed captioning on this website, please contact us at Nick.Evansky@nbcuni.com.



Please detail your issue or concern by providing the following information:



• Name of the program

• Description of the issue (e.g., missing captions on a particular episode, captions cut off, timing is off)

• Website or application where you viewed the program

• Approximate time and date that the issue occurred

• Your name and contact information including mailing address, email and phone number



Written complaints concerning captioning on programs made available online or through mobile apps may be sent to:



Margaret Tobey

Vice President Regulatory Affairs

NBCUniversal

300 New Jersey Ave. NW

Washington, DC, 20001-2030



Phone: 202-524-6401

Fax: 202-524-6411

IPCComplaints@nbcuni.com

