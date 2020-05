Primero de mayo: manifestantes convocan masiva huelga por alquileres

☎️ Calling @NYGovCuomo ☎️ It’s time to #CancelRent!⁣



Get creative to show your support for rent strikes + #CancelRent by dropping banners, putting signs in your windows, & even taking over phonebooths!



Don’t forget to call Cuomo too. Call script here: https://t.co/VRdfMQW505 pic.twitter.com/JXSECB9Ftm