En fotos: la amarga reacción de los simpatizantes de Harris en Washington DC

Miles de personas se reunieron en el campus de la Universidad Howard durante el evento en el que se siguió en vivo los resultados de las elecciones presidenciales y en el que sus simpatizantes creían que iba a terminar con la victoria de la demócrata.
Sin embargo, el ánimo de celebración se atenuó cuando llegaron los resultados que mostraban al ahora presidente electo Donald Trump ganando en estados claves en disputa.
Finalmente, la multitud disminuyó después de que el codirector de la campaña de Harris, Cedric Richmond, agradeciera a los simpatizantes de la candidata demócrata y les informara que Harris no iba a hablar sino que se dirigiría a sus partidarios el miércoles 6 de noviembre.
Las siguientes fotografías captaron no solo reacciones de los partidarios de Harris cuando se conocieron los resultados a última hora sino como poco a poco iban abandonando el lugar.
14 fotos
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 06: Chairs and trash sit in an empty field after the election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 06, 2024 in Wshington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Spike Lee joins supporters as results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Raynell Jackson (C) listens to polling results during an election night event for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)