Video muestra el ataque violento contra un trabajador de Burger King en Brooklyn

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know these guys? On 12/4/21 at approx 6:14 PM, inside of 1661 Linden Blvd in Brooklyn, the suspects engaged in a dispute with a 22-year-old male, then punched him multiple times while displaying a knife. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Y843eiAWkU