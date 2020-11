Se espera que Cuomo anuncie un nuevo plan para frenar el COVID-19; mientras Murphy pide volver a aplanar la curva

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️3,851 new positive cases

➡️334,114 cumulative total cases

➡️13 new confirmed deaths

➡️15,149 total deaths



Take this pandemic seriously. Let's #FlattenTheCurve like we did last spring. Practice social distancing. Mask up.

