Se espera calor peligroso para el área triestatal este martes luego de las temperaturas agradables del Día de los Caídos

Looking ahead to tomorrow, a warm up is in store with highs in the low 90s across much of the area. Some area record high temperatures may be in jeopardy.



EWR: 96/1987

BDR: *91/2013

NYC: *96/1939

LGA: 96/1987

JFK: 92/1988

ISP: 92/1987

* Occurred in previous years pic.twitter.com/gX7SIDt5qb