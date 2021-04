Policía: cuatro sinagogas de NYC fueron vandalizadas con piedras

We are investigating: April 24th, approx. 10:45 PM, a male threw objects at windows of the Young Israel of Riverdale Synagogue, 4502 Henry Hudson Pkwy, Bronx causing glass to shatter. Info about this or several similar incidents in the area ☎️ or DM @NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/rAziYY8B1U