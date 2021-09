Pasajeros podrán disfrutar de ofertas únicas en los menús de los aeropuertos del área triestatal durante la Semana de los Restaurantes

Airport Restaurant Week has landed @JFKairport, @EWRairport, @SWFairport, & @LGAairport. At our airports, you'll be treated to 190 promotions & in-store samplings at nearly 75 participating restaurants, bar locations, & other concessionaires. https://t.co/wJ8xXiNNko pic.twitter.com/FuWDRZs8sG