🚨 WANTED for CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Between May 8th and August 3rd there has been 64 incidents where glass was broken on train cars on the 2,3,7 subway lines in Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx. If you have information on the individual pictured call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/nL9EQU9FvJ