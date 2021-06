NYC recomienda a los neoyorquinos protegerse de las garrapatas durante el verano: qué hacer

New Yorkers: Protect yourself from tick-borne illnesses this summer! Before you head outdoors, be sure to:

🦟Use insect repellent

👕Wear light-colored clothing

👖Tuck pants into socks and shirts into pants

🧤Wear gloves when gardening



Learn more: https://t.co/bZZyeDrtG4 pic.twitter.com/IjuET4ya3v