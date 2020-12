Nuevo golpe al bolsillo, aprueban aumento de peaje del 30% en autopistas de NY

Thruway Authority Board of Directors Approves Toll Adjustment to Support Statewide Conversion to Cashless Tolling.



There is no impact to NY E-ZPass customers, except for the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Sign up now at https://t.co/p2Xje4XrjD.



MORE --> https://t.co/dailr2XD73 pic.twitter.com/K7HyukM0MR