NYC presenta su plan de bioseguridad para la reapertura de las escuelas públicas el 13 de septiembre

ICYMI: to keep @NYCschools healthy and safe, we are now requiring all Department of Education staff to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by September 27.



Check out the @NYCHealthCommr order (https://t.co/dnP0fqP4J2) and FAQ (https://t.co/WhR0WakegQ) to learn more. https://t.co/Qq1khtDxrC