Iglesias de la Arquidiócesis de NY harán sonar sus campanas en honor a las víctimas del COVID-19

Wednesday 12/30 at 12pm all churches throughout the archdiocese including @StPatsNYC will join together and ring their bells to remember and honor the 322,000 lives lost to COVID-19 this year in the United States. https://t.co/yUyQpgEmkb #RingNYBells #FarewellBells #NYChurchBells pic.twitter.com/pojC01qSz5