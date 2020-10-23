He aquí la lista de escuelas públicas en NYC que reabrirán este lunes

NUEVA YORK — Más de 100 escuelas públicas de la ciudad de Nueva York reabrirán para el aprendizaje en persona el lunes, luego de la decisión del gobernador Andrew Cuomo esta semana para relajar las restricciones en algunas zonas críticas de Brooklyn y Queens (aquí están los mapas actualizados).
Las escuelas que habían estado en zonas rojas o anaranjadas fueron forzadas a cambiar completamente a la educación remota cuando el gobernador dio a conocer su estrategia de microagrupación en respuesta a las crecientes tasas de positividad en ciertos vecindarios. Los negocios no esenciales en las zonas de la zona roja también tuvieron que cerrar; reabrieron el jueves donde las restricciones se suavizaron.
He aquí un mapa interactivo para que encuentres las escuelas más cercanas a ti que reabrirán este lunes:
Según el Departamento de Educación de la ciudad, el cambio en los mapas de zonas de clúster significa que se agregan 128 nuevos sitios escolares a las áreas de la zona amarilla. Las escuelas en esos lugares deben realizar pruebas COVID aleatorias semanales de los estudiantes y el personal. Un total de 441 escuelas se encuentran ahora en las zonas amarillas de la ciudad de Nueva York; 16 que habían permanecido cerrados a pesar de estar en zonas amarillas también reabrirán el lunes, dijo la ciudad.
Las 85 escuelas que habían estado en zonas naranjas y cambiaron de amarillo volverán a abrir el lunes. Veintiuna escuelas que habían estado en zonas rojas también se volvieron amarillas y también reabrirán el lunes. Cuarenta y cinco planteles escolares permanecen en zonas rojas y deben permanecer cerrados hasta que Cuomo reevalúe el progreso del hotspot en la próxima semana.
He aquí la lista completa de escuelas que reabrirán la siguiente semana:
|Boro
|Admin_Dist
|DBN
|Cambio
|Nombre
|School_Is_Split_Sited
|Building_Address
|Building_Zip
|K
|19
|19K159
|Newly Added
|P.S. 159 Isaac Pitkin
|2781 PITKIN AVENUE
|11208
|K
|19
|19K214
|Newly Added
|P.S. 214 Michael Friedsam
|2944 PITKIN AVENUE
|11208
|K
|19
|19K615
|Newly Added
|Transit Tech Career and Technical Education High School
|1 WELLS STREET
|11208
|K
|19
|19K938
|Newly Added
|P.S. 938
|76 Dinsmore Place
|11208
|Q
|24
|24Q550
|Orange to Yellow
|High School for Arts and Business
|105-25 HORACE HARDING EXPY N
|11368
|Q
|25
|25Q164
|Red to Yellow
|P.S. 164 Queens Valley
|138-01 77 AVENUE
|11367
|Q
|25
|25Q165
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 165 Edith K. Bergtraum
|70-35 150 STREET
|11367
|Q
|25
|25Q219
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 219 Paul Klapper
|144-39 GRAVETT ROAD
|11367
|Q
|25
|25Q425
|Orange to Yellow
|John Bowne High School
|63-25 MAIN STREET
|11367
|Q
|25
|25Q499
|Orange to Yellow
|The Queens College School for Math, Science and Technology
|148-20 REEVES AVENUE
|11367
|Q
|25
|25Q525
|Orange to Yellow
|Townsend Harris High School
|149-11 MELBOURNE AVENUE
|11367
|Q
|25
|25Q670
|Orange to Yellow
|Robert F. Kennedy Community High School
|75-40 PARSONS BOULEVARD
|11366
|Q
|25
|25Q792
|Red to Yellow
|North Queens Community High School
|141-25 77TH ROAD
|11367
|Q
|27
|27Q062
|Newly Added
|P. S. 62 - Chester Park School
|97-25 108 STREET
|11419
|Q
|27
|27Q063
|Newly Added
|P.S. 063 Old South
|90-15 SUTTER AVENUE
|11417
|Q
|27
|27Q064
|Newly Added
|P.S. 064 Joseph P. Addabbo
|82-01 101 AVENUE
|11416
|Q
|27
|27Q065
|Newly Added
|P.S. 65 - The Raymond York Elementary School
|103-22 99 STREET
|11417
|Q
|27
|27Q108
|Newly Added
|P.S. 108 Captain Vincent G. Fowler
|108-10 109 AVENUE
|11420
|Q
|27
|27Q137
|Newly Added
|M.S. 137 America's School of Heroes
|109-15 98 STREET
|11417
|Q
|27
|27Q210
|Newly Added
|J.H.S. 210 Elizabeth Blackwell
|93-11 101 AVENUE
|11416
|Q
|27
|27Q316
|Newly Added
|Queens Explorers Elementary School
|90-07 101ST AVENUE
|11416
|Q
|27
|27Q334
|Newly Added
|Epic High School - North
|94-25 117TH STREET
|11419
|Q
|27
|27Q336
|Newly Added
|District 27 Pre-K Center 101-49 Woodhaven Boulevard
|Y
|101-49 Woodhaven Boulevard
|11416
|Q
|27
|27Q336
|Newly Added
|District 27 Pre-K Center at 100-02 Rockaway Blvd
|Y
|100-02 Rockaway Blvd
|11417
|Q
|27
|27Q336
|Newly Added
|District 27 Pre-K Center at 133-40 79 Street
|Y
|133-40 79 Street
|11414
|Q
|27
|27Q336
|Newly Added
|District 27 Pre-K Center at 101-20 105th Street
|Y
|101-20 105th Street
|11416
|Q
|27
|27Q480
|Newly Added
|John Adams High School
|101-01 ROCKAWAY BOULEVARD
|11417
|Q
|27
|27Q650
|Newly Added
|High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture
|94-06 104TH STREET
|11416
|Q
|28
|28Q099
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 099 Kew Gardens
|82-37 KEW GARDENS ROAD
|11415
|Q
|28
|28Q139
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 139 Rego Park
|93-06 63 DRIVE
|11374
|Q
|28
|28Q157
|Red to Yellow
|J.H.S. 157 Stephen A. Halsey
|63-55 102ND STREET
|11374
|Q
|28
|28Q175
|Red to Yellow
|P.S. 175 The Lynn Gross Discovery School
|64-35 102 STREET
|11374
|Q
|28
|28Q190
|Orange to Yellow
|J.H.S. 190 Russell Sage
|68-17 AUSTIN STREET
|11375
|Q
|28
|28Q196
|Red to Yellow
|P.S. 196 Grand Central Parkway
|Y
|71-25 113 STREET
|11375
|Q
|28
|28Q196
|Red to Yellow
|P.S. 196 Grand Central Parkway
|Y
|112-15 71 ROAD
|11375
|Q
|28
|28Q206
|Red to Yellow
|P.S. 206 The Horace Harding School
|61-02 98 STREET
|11374
|Q
|28
|28Q220
|Red to Yellow
|P.S. 220 Edward Mandel
|62-10 108 STREET
|11375
|Q
|28
|28Q303
|Red to Yellow
|The Academy for Excellence through the Arts
|108-55 69 Avenue
|11375
|Q
|28
|28Q440
|Orange to Yellow
|Forest Hills High School
|67-01 110 STREET
|11375
|K
|75
|75K004
|Newly Added
|K004 @ K667
|Y
|76 Dinsmore Place
|11208
|Q
|75
|75Q177
|Orange to Yellow
|P177Q @ P139Q
|Y
|93-06 63 DRIVE
|11374
|Q
|75
|75Q177
|Orange to Yellow
|P177Q @ J190Q
|Y
|68-17 AUSTIN STREET
|11375
|Q
|75
|75Q233
|Newly Added
|P233Q @ H.S. FOR CONSTRUCTION TRADES
|Y
|94-06 104TH STREET
|11416
|Q
|75
|75Q255
|Orange to Yellow
|P255Q @ TOWNSEND HARRIS H.S.
|Y
|149-11 MELBOURNE AVENUE
|11367
|Q
|75
|75Q721
|Orange to Yellow
|P721Q @ JOHN F KENNEDY JR SCHOOL
|Y
|57-12 94 STREET
|11373
|Q
|75
|75Q993
|Orange to Yellow
|P993Q @ P499Q
|Y
|148-20 REEVES AVENUE
|11367
|Q
|79
|79Q950
|Newly Added
|Pathways to Graduation
|Y
|101-01 ROCKAWAY BOULEVARD
|11417
|Q
|27
|27Q043
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 043
|160 BEACH 29 STREET
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q053
|Red to Yellow
|M.S. 053 Brian Piccolo
|10-45 NAMEOKE STREET
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q104
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 104 The Bays Water
|26-01 MOTT AVENUE
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q106
|Orange to Yellow
|Lighthouse Elementary School
|180 BEACH 35 STREET
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q197
|Red to Yellow
|P.S. 197 The Ocean School
|825 HICKSVILLE ROAD
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q253
|Red to Yellow
|P.S. 253
|1307 CENTRAL AVENUE
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q260
|Red to Yellow
|Frederick Douglass Academy VI High School
|8-21 BAY 25 STREET
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q282
|Red to Yellow
|Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy VI
|8-21 BAY 25 STREET
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q302
|Red to Yellow
|Queens High School for Information, Research, and Technology
|8-21 BAY 25 STREET
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q309
|Red to Yellow
|Academy of Medical Technology: A College Board School
|8-21 BAY 25 STREET
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q319
|Red to Yellow
|Village Academy
|10-45 NAMEOKE STREET
|11691
|Q
|27
|27Q362
|Red to Yellow
|Wave Preparatory Elementary School
|535 BRIAR PLACE
|11691
|Q
|75
|75Q256
|Orange to Yellow
|P256Q @ P043Q
|Y
|160 BEACH 29 STREET
|11691
|Q
|75
|75Q256
|Red to Yellow
|P256Q @ P253Q
|Y
|1307 CENTRAL AVENUE
|11691
|Q
|79
|79M645
|Red to Yellow
|Coop Tech
|Y
|8-21 BAY 25 STREET
|11691
|Q
|79
|79Q950
|Red to Yellow
|Pathways to Graduation
|Y
|8-21 BAY 25 STREET
|11691
|Q
|79
|79Q950
|Orange to Yellow
|Pathways to Graduation
|Y
|15-44 Hassock Street
|11691
|K
|15
|15K529
|Orange to Yellow
|West Brooklyn Community High School
|1053 41ST STREET
|11219
|K
|15
|15K024
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 024
|427 38 STREET
|11232
|K
|15
|15K094
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 094 The Henry Longfellow
|5010 6 AVENUE
|11220
|K
|15
|15K130
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 130 The Parkside
|Y
|70 OCEAN PARKWAY
|11218
|K
|15
|15K130
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 130 The Parkside
|Y
|713 CATON AVENUE
|11218
|K
|15
|15K169
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 169 Sunset Park
|4305 7 AVENUE
|11232
|K
|15
|15K230
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 230 Doris L. Cohen
|1 ALBEMARLE ROAD
|11218
|K
|15
|15K839
|Orange to Yellow
|M.S. 839
|713 CATON AVENUE
|11218
|K
|15
|15K896
|Orange to Yellow
|The School of Creativity and Innovation
|736 48TH STREET
|11220
|K
|20
|20K062
|Orange to Yellow
|J.H.S. 062 Ditmas
|700 CORTELYOU ROAD
|11218
|K
|20
|20K069
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 69 Vincent D. Grippo School
|6302 9TH AVENUE
|11220
|K
|20
|20K176
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 176 Ovington
|1225 69 STREET
|11219
|K
|20
|20K187
|Orange to Yellow
|The Christa McAuliffe School\I.S. 187
|1171 65 STREET
|11219
|K
|20
|20K205
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 205 Clarion
|6701 20 AVENUE
|11204
|K
|20
|20K220
|Orange to Yellow
|J.H.S. 220 John J. Pershing
|4812 9TH AVENUE
|11220
|K
|20
|20K227
|Orange to Yellow
|J.H.S. 227 Edward B. Shallow
|6500 16 AVENUE
|11204
|K
|20
|20K247
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 247 Brooklyn
|7000 21 AVENUE
|11204
|K
|20
|20K310
|Orange to Yellow
|The School For Future Leaders
|942 62ND STREET
|11219
|K
|20
|20K768
|Orange to Yellow
|District 20 Pre-K Center at 2165 71st Street
|Y
|2165 71st Street
|11204
|K
|20
|20K768
|Orange to Yellow
|District 20 Pre-K Center at 550 59th Street
|Y
|550 59 Street
|11220
|K
|20
|20K768
|Orange to Yellow
|District 20 Pre-K Center at 1258 65th Street
|Y
|1258 65 Street
|11219
|K
|21
|21K095
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 095 The Gravesend
|345 VAN SICKLEN STREET
|11223
|K
|21
|21K100
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 100 The Coney Island School
|2951 WEST 3 STREET
|11224
|K
|21
|21K177
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 177 The Marlboro
|346 AVENUE P
|11204
|K
|21
|21K225
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. K225 - The Eileen E. Zaglin
|1075 OCEAN VIEW AVENUE
|11235
|K
|21
|21K253
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 253
|601 OCEANVIEW AVENUE
|11235
|K
|21
|21K303
|Orange to Yellow
|I.S. 303 Herbert S. Eisenberg
|501 WEST AVENUE
|11224
|K
|21
|21K344
|Orange to Yellow
|Rachel Carson High School for Coastal Studies
|501 WEST AVENUE
|11224
|K
|21
|21K410
|Orange to Yellow
|Abraham Lincoln High School
|2800 OCEAN PARKWAY
|11235
|K
|21
|21K620
|Orange to Yellow
|William E. Grady Career and Technical Education High School
|25 BRIGHTON 4TH ROAD
|11235
|K
|21
|21K840
|Orange to Yellow
|Brooklyn's Daily Discovery Pre-K Center at 1215 Avenue X
|Y
|1215 Avenue X
|11235
|K
|22
|22K014
|Orange to Yellow
|J.H.S. 014 Shell Bank
|2424 BATCHELDER STREET
|11235
|K
|22
|22K119
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 119 Amersfort
|3829 AVENUE K
|11210
|K
|22
|22K139
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 139 Alexine A. Fenty
|330 RUGBY ROAD
|11226
|K
|22
|22K152
|Orange to Yellow
|School of Science & Technology
|725 EAST 23 STREET
|11210
|K
|22
|22K194
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 194 Raoul Wallenberg
|3117 AVENUE W
|11229
|K
|22
|22K203
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School
|5101 AVENUE M
|11234
|K
|22
|22K206
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 206 Joseph F Lamb
|2200 GRAVESEND NECK ROAD
|11229
|K
|22
|22K217
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 217 Colonel David Marcus School
|1100 NEWKIRK AVENUE
|11230
|K
|22
|22K254
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 254 Dag Hammarskjold
|1801 AVENUE Y
|11235
|K
|22
|22K278
|Orange to Yellow
|J.H.S. 278 Marine Park
|1925 STUART STREET
|11229
|K
|22
|22K315
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. K315
|725 EAST 23 STREET
|11210
|K
|22
|22K361
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School
|1957 NOSTRAND AVENUE
|11210
|K
|22
|22K405
|Orange to Yellow
|Midwood High School
|2839 BEDFORD AVENUE
|11210
|K
|22
|22K555
|Orange to Yellow
|Brooklyn College Academy
|Y
|2900 BEDFORD AVENUE
|11210
|K
|22
|22K555
|Orange to Yellow
|Brooklyn College Academy
|Y
|350 CONEY ISLAND AVENUE
|11218
|K
|22
|22K611
|Orange to Yellow
|Origins High School
|3000 AVENUE X
|11235
|K
|22
|22K630
|Orange to Yellow
|Professional Pathways High School
|3000 AVENUE X
|11235
|K
|22
|22K853
|Orange to Yellow
|The Joan Snow Pre-K Center at 3610 Glenwood Road
|Y
|3610 Glenwood Road
|11210
|K
|22
|22K853
|Orange to Yellow
|The Joan Snow Pre-K Center at 1139 Coney Island Avenue
|Y
|1139 Coney Island Avenue
|11230
|K
|22
|22K889
|Orange to Yellow
|P.S. 889
|21 HINCKLEY PLACE
|11218
|K
|22
|22K890
|Orange to Yellow
|M.S. 890
|21 HINCKLEY PLACE
|11218
|K
|75
|75K053
|Orange to Yellow
|P053K @ ABRAHAM LINCOLN HS
|Y
|2800 OCEAN PARKWAY
|11235
|K
|75
|75K053
|Orange to Yellow
|K053 @ K130
|Y
|713 CATON AVENUE
|11218
|K
|75
|75K077
|Orange to Yellow
|P077K @ BROOKLYN COLLEGE CAMPUS
|Y
|2900 BEDFORD AVENUE
|11210
|K
|75
|75K077
|Orange to Yellow
|BKLYN COLL ACAD (BRIDGES TO K)-K
|Y
|350 CONEY ISLAND AVENUE
|11218
|K
|75
|75K370
|Orange to Yellow
|P370K @ P100K
|Y
|2951 WEST 3 STREET
|11224
|K
|75
|75K370
|Orange to Yellow
|P370K @ THE JIM THORPE SCHOOL
|Y
|3000 WEST 1 STREET
|11224
|K
|75
|75K370
|Orange to Yellow
|P370K @ WILLIAM GRADY HS
|Y
|25 BRIGHTON 4TH ROAD
|11235
|K
|75
|75K771
|Orange to Yellow
|k771 @ k014
|Y
|2424 BATCHELDER STREET
|11235
|K
|75
|75K771
|Orange to Yellow
|P771K @ P225K
|Y
|1075 OCEAN VIEW AVENUE
|11235
|K
|75
|75K771
|Orange to Yellow
|P771K @ I303K
|Y
|501 WEST AVENUE
|11224
|K
|75
|75K811
|Orange to Yellow
|P811K @ I014K
|Y
|2424 BATCHELDER STREET
|11235
|K
|75
|75K811
|Orange to Yellow
|P811K @ CONNIE LEKAS SCHOOL
|Y