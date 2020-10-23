escuelas de nueva york

He aquí la lista de escuelas públicas en NYC que reabrirán este lunes

Vea qué escuelas están reabriendo el lunes usando el mapa o la tabla a continuación

Por TELEMUNDO 47

Telemundo

NUEVA YORK — Más de 100 escuelas públicas de la ciudad de Nueva York reabrirán para el aprendizaje en persona el lunes, luego de la decisión del gobernador Andrew Cuomo esta semana para relajar las restricciones en algunas zonas críticas de Brooklyn y Queens (aquí están los mapas actualizados).

Las escuelas que habían estado en zonas rojas o anaranjadas fueron forzadas a cambiar completamente a la educación remota cuando el gobernador dio a conocer su estrategia de microagrupación en respuesta a las crecientes tasas de positividad en ciertos vecindarios. Los negocios no esenciales en las zonas de la zona roja también tuvieron que cerrar; reabrieron el jueves donde las restricciones se suavizaron.

He aquí un mapa interactivo para que encuentres las escuelas más cercanas a ti que reabrirán este lunes:

Local

19 Oct

Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas: cómo donar y apoyar las escuelas locales

Encuesta de Telemundo Hace 14 horas

Participa en la encuesta de Telemundo y NBC sobre el servicio al cliente durante la pandemia

Según el Departamento de Educación de la ciudad, el cambio en los mapas de zonas de clúster significa que se agregan 128 nuevos sitios escolares a las áreas de la zona amarilla. Las escuelas en esos lugares deben realizar pruebas COVID aleatorias semanales de los estudiantes y el personal. Un total de 441 escuelas se encuentran ahora en las zonas amarillas de la ciudad de Nueva York; 16 que habían permanecido cerrados a pesar de estar en zonas amarillas también reabrirán el lunes, dijo la ciudad.

Las 85 escuelas que habían estado en zonas naranjas y cambiaron de amarillo volverán a abrir el lunes. Veintiuna escuelas que habían estado en zonas rojas también se volvieron amarillas y también reabrirán el lunes. Cuarenta y cinco planteles escolares permanecen en zonas rojas y deben permanecer cerrados hasta que Cuomo reevalúe el progreso del hotspot en la próxima semana.

He aquí la lista completa de escuelas que reabrirán la siguiente semana:

BoroAdmin_DistDBNCambioNombreSchool_Is_Split_SitedBuilding_AddressBuilding_Zip
K1919K159Newly AddedP.S. 159 Isaac Pitkin 2781 PITKIN AVENUE11208
K1919K214Newly AddedP.S. 214 Michael Friedsam 2944 PITKIN AVENUE11208
K1919K615Newly AddedTransit Tech Career and Technical Education High School 1 WELLS STREET11208
K1919K938Newly AddedP.S. 938 76 Dinsmore Place11208
Q2424Q550Orange to YellowHigh School for Arts and Business 105-25 HORACE HARDING EXPY N11368
Q2525Q164Red to YellowP.S. 164 Queens Valley 138-01 77 AVENUE11367
Q2525Q165Orange to YellowP.S. 165 Edith K. Bergtraum 70-35 150 STREET11367
Q2525Q219Orange to YellowP.S. 219 Paul Klapper 144-39 GRAVETT ROAD11367
Q2525Q425Orange to YellowJohn Bowne High School 63-25 MAIN STREET11367
Q2525Q499Orange to YellowThe Queens College School for Math, Science and Technology 148-20 REEVES AVENUE11367
Q2525Q525Orange to YellowTownsend Harris High School 149-11 MELBOURNE AVENUE11367
Q2525Q670Orange to YellowRobert F. Kennedy Community High School 75-40 PARSONS BOULEVARD11366
Q2525Q792Red to YellowNorth Queens Community High School 141-25 77TH ROAD11367
Q2727Q062Newly AddedP. S. 62 - Chester Park School 97-25 108 STREET11419
Q2727Q063Newly AddedP.S. 063 Old South 90-15 SUTTER AVENUE11417
Q2727Q064Newly AddedP.S. 064 Joseph P. Addabbo 82-01 101 AVENUE11416
Q2727Q065Newly AddedP.S. 65 - The Raymond York Elementary School 103-22 99 STREET11417
Q2727Q108Newly AddedP.S. 108 Captain Vincent G. Fowler 108-10 109 AVENUE11420
Q2727Q137Newly AddedM.S. 137 America's School of Heroes 109-15 98 STREET11417
Q2727Q210Newly AddedJ.H.S. 210 Elizabeth Blackwell 93-11 101 AVENUE11416
Q2727Q316Newly AddedQueens Explorers Elementary School 90-07 101ST AVENUE11416
Q2727Q334Newly AddedEpic High School - North 94-25 117TH STREET11419
Q2727Q336Newly AddedDistrict 27 Pre-K Center 101-49 Woodhaven BoulevardY101-49 Woodhaven Boulevard11416
Q2727Q336Newly AddedDistrict 27 Pre-K Center at 100-02 Rockaway BlvdY100-02 Rockaway Blvd11417
Q2727Q336Newly AddedDistrict 27 Pre-K Center at 133-40 79 StreetY133-40 79 Street11414
Q2727Q336Newly AddedDistrict 27 Pre-K Center at 101-20 105th StreetY101-20 105th Street11416
Q2727Q480Newly AddedJohn Adams High School 101-01 ROCKAWAY BOULEVARD11417
Q2727Q650Newly AddedHigh School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture 94-06 104TH STREET11416
Q2828Q099Orange to YellowP.S. 099 Kew Gardens 82-37 KEW GARDENS ROAD11415
Q2828Q139Orange to YellowP.S. 139 Rego Park 93-06 63 DRIVE11374
Q2828Q157Red to YellowJ.H.S. 157 Stephen A. Halsey 63-55 102ND STREET11374
Q2828Q175Red to YellowP.S. 175 The Lynn Gross Discovery School 64-35 102 STREET11374
Q2828Q190Orange to YellowJ.H.S. 190 Russell Sage 68-17 AUSTIN STREET11375
Q2828Q196Red to YellowP.S. 196 Grand Central ParkwayY71-25 113 STREET11375
Q2828Q196Red to YellowP.S. 196 Grand Central ParkwayY112-15 71 ROAD11375
Q2828Q206Red to YellowP.S. 206 The Horace Harding School 61-02 98 STREET11374
Q2828Q220Red to YellowP.S. 220 Edward Mandel 62-10 108 STREET11375
Q2828Q303Red to YellowThe Academy for Excellence through the Arts 108-55 69 Avenue11375
Q2828Q440Orange to YellowForest Hills High School 67-01 110 STREET11375
K7575K004Newly AddedK004 @ K667Y76 Dinsmore Place11208
Q7575Q177Orange to YellowP177Q @ P139QY93-06 63 DRIVE11374
Q7575Q177Orange to YellowP177Q @ J190QY68-17 AUSTIN STREET11375
Q7575Q233Newly AddedP233Q @ H.S. FOR CONSTRUCTION TRADESY94-06 104TH STREET11416
Q7575Q255Orange to YellowP255Q @ TOWNSEND HARRIS H.S.Y149-11 MELBOURNE AVENUE11367
Q7575Q721Orange to YellowP721Q @ JOHN F KENNEDY JR SCHOOLY57-12 94 STREET11373
Q7575Q993Orange to YellowP993Q @ P499QY148-20 REEVES AVENUE11367
Q7979Q950Newly AddedPathways to GraduationY101-01 ROCKAWAY BOULEVARD11417
Q2727Q043Orange to YellowP.S. 043 160 BEACH  29 STREET11691
Q2727Q053Red to YellowM.S. 053 Brian Piccolo 10-45 NAMEOKE STREET11691
Q2727Q104Orange to YellowP.S. 104 The Bays Water 26-01 MOTT AVENUE11691
Q2727Q106Orange to YellowLighthouse Elementary School 180 BEACH  35 STREET11691
Q2727Q197Red to YellowP.S. 197 The Ocean School 825 HICKSVILLE ROAD11691
Q2727Q253Red to YellowP.S. 253 1307 CENTRAL AVENUE11691
Q2727Q260Red to YellowFrederick Douglass Academy VI High School 8-21 BAY 25 STREET11691
Q2727Q282Red to YellowKnowledge and Power Preparatory Academy VI 8-21 BAY 25 STREET11691
Q2727Q302Red to YellowQueens High School for Information, Research, and Technology 8-21 BAY 25 STREET11691
Q2727Q309Red to YellowAcademy of Medical Technology: A College Board School 8-21 BAY 25 STREET11691
Q2727Q319Red to YellowVillage Academy 10-45 NAMEOKE STREET11691
Q2727Q362Red to YellowWave Preparatory Elementary School 535 BRIAR PLACE11691
Q7575Q256Orange to YellowP256Q @ P043QY160 BEACH  29 STREET11691
Q7575Q256Red to YellowP256Q @ P253QY1307 CENTRAL AVENUE11691
Q7979M645Red to YellowCoop TechY8-21 BAY 25 STREET11691
Q7979Q950Red to YellowPathways to GraduationY8-21 BAY 25 STREET11691
Q7979Q950Orange to YellowPathways to GraduationY15-44 Hassock Street11691
K1515K529Orange to YellowWest Brooklyn Community High School 1053 41ST STREET11219
K1515K024Orange to YellowP.S. 024 427 38 STREET11232
K1515K094Orange to YellowP.S. 094 The Henry Longfellow 5010 6 AVENUE11220
K1515K130Orange to YellowP.S. 130 The ParksideY70 OCEAN PARKWAY11218
K1515K130Orange to YellowP.S. 130 The ParksideY713 CATON AVENUE11218
K1515K169Orange to YellowP.S. 169 Sunset Park 4305 7 AVENUE11232
K1515K230Orange to YellowP.S. 230 Doris L. Cohen 1 ALBEMARLE ROAD11218
K1515K839Orange to YellowM.S. 839 713 CATON AVENUE11218
K1515K896Orange to YellowThe School of Creativity and Innovation 736 48TH STREET11220
K2020K062Orange to YellowJ.H.S. 062 Ditmas 700 CORTELYOU ROAD11218
K2020K069Orange to YellowP.S. 69 Vincent D. Grippo School 6302 9TH AVENUE11220
K2020K176Orange to YellowP.S. 176 Ovington 1225 69 STREET11219
K2020K187Orange to YellowThe Christa McAuliffe School\I.S. 187 1171 65 STREET11219
K2020K205Orange to YellowP.S. 205 Clarion 6701 20 AVENUE11204
K2020K220Orange to YellowJ.H.S. 220 John J. Pershing 4812 9TH AVENUE11220
K2020K227Orange to YellowJ.H.S. 227 Edward B. Shallow 6500 16 AVENUE11204
K2020K247Orange to YellowP.S. 247 Brooklyn 7000 21 AVENUE11204
K2020K310Orange to YellowThe School For Future Leaders 942 62ND STREET11219
K2020K768Orange to YellowDistrict 20 Pre-K Center at 2165 71st StreetY2165 71st Street11204
K2020K768Orange to YellowDistrict 20 Pre-K Center at 550 59th StreetY550 59 Street11220
K2020K768Orange to YellowDistrict 20 Pre-K Center at 1258 65th StreetY1258 65 Street11219
K2121K095Orange to YellowP.S. 095 The Gravesend 345 VAN SICKLEN STREET11223
K2121K100Orange to YellowP.S. 100 The Coney Island School 2951 WEST  3 STREET11224
K2121K177Orange to YellowP.S. 177 The Marlboro 346 AVENUE P11204
K2121K225Orange to YellowP.S. K225 - The Eileen E. Zaglin 1075 OCEAN VIEW AVENUE11235
K2121K253Orange to YellowP.S. 253 601 OCEANVIEW AVENUE11235
K2121K303Orange to YellowI.S. 303 Herbert S. Eisenberg 501 WEST AVENUE11224
K2121K344Orange to YellowRachel Carson High School for Coastal Studies 501 WEST AVENUE11224
K2121K410Orange to YellowAbraham Lincoln High School 2800 OCEAN PARKWAY11235
K2121K620Orange to YellowWilliam E. Grady Career and Technical Education High School 25 BRIGHTON  4TH ROAD11235
K2121K840Orange to YellowBrooklyn's Daily Discovery Pre-K Center at 1215 Avenue XY1215 Avenue X11235
K2222K014Orange to YellowJ.H.S. 014 Shell Bank 2424 BATCHELDER STREET11235
K2222K119Orange to YellowP.S. 119 Amersfort 3829 AVENUE K11210
K2222K139Orange to YellowP.S. 139 Alexine A. Fenty 330 RUGBY ROAD11226
K2222K152Orange to YellowSchool of Science & Technology 725 EAST  23 STREET11210
K2222K194Orange to YellowP.S. 194 Raoul Wallenberg 3117 AVENUE W11229
K2222K203Orange to YellowP.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School 5101 AVENUE M11234
K2222K206Orange to YellowP.S. 206 Joseph F Lamb 2200 GRAVESEND NECK ROAD11229
K2222K217Orange to YellowP.S. 217 Colonel David Marcus School 1100 NEWKIRK AVENUE11230
K2222K254Orange to YellowP.S. 254 Dag Hammarskjold 1801 AVENUE Y11235
K2222K278Orange to YellowJ.H.S. 278 Marine Park 1925 STUART STREET11229
K2222K315Orange to YellowP.S. K315 725 EAST  23 STREET11210
K2222K361Orange to YellowP.S. 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School 1957 NOSTRAND AVENUE11210
K2222K405Orange to YellowMidwood High School 2839 BEDFORD AVENUE11210
K2222K555Orange to YellowBrooklyn College AcademyY2900 BEDFORD AVENUE11210
K2222K555Orange to YellowBrooklyn College AcademyY350 CONEY ISLAND AVENUE11218
K2222K611Orange to YellowOrigins High School 3000 AVENUE X11235
K2222K630Orange to YellowProfessional Pathways High School 3000 AVENUE X11235
K2222K853Orange to YellowThe Joan Snow Pre-K Center at 3610 Glenwood RoadY3610 Glenwood Road11210
K2222K853Orange to YellowThe Joan Snow Pre-K Center at 1139 Coney Island AvenueY1139 Coney Island Avenue11230
K2222K889Orange to YellowP.S. 889 21 HINCKLEY PLACE11218
K2222K890Orange to YellowM.S. 890 21 HINCKLEY PLACE11218
K7575K053Orange to YellowP053K @ ABRAHAM LINCOLN HSY2800 OCEAN PARKWAY11235
K7575K053Orange to YellowK053 @ K130Y713 CATON AVENUE11218
K7575K077Orange to YellowP077K @ BROOKLYN COLLEGE CAMPUSY2900 BEDFORD AVENUE11210
K7575K077Orange to YellowBKLYN COLL ACAD (BRIDGES TO K)-KY350 CONEY ISLAND AVENUE11218
K7575K370Orange to YellowP370K @ P100KY2951 WEST  3 STREET11224
K7575K370Orange to YellowP370K @ THE JIM THORPE SCHOOLY3000 WEST 1 STREET11224
K7575K370Orange to YellowP370K @ WILLIAM GRADY HSY25 BRIGHTON  4TH ROAD11235
K7575K771Orange to Yellowk771 @ k014Y2424 BATCHELDER STREET11235
K7575K771Orange to YellowP771K @ P225KY1075 OCEAN VIEW AVENUE11235
K7575K771Orange to YellowP771K @ I303KY501 WEST AVENUE11224
K7575K811Orange to YellowP811K @ I014KY2424 BATCHELDER STREET11235
K7575K811Orange to YellowP811K @ CONNIE LEKAS SCHOOLY

Este artículo etiquetado en:

escuelas de nueva yorkREGRESO A CLASESEscuelas
Mira TV En Vivo NOTICIAS Noticiero Telemundo 47 DECISIÓN ESTADOS UNIDOS INMIGRACIÓN MUNDO Centroamérica REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA PUERTO RICO MÉXICO El tiempo Enfoque Responde MULTIMEDIA ENTRETENIMIENTO Acceso Total DEPORTES PROGRAMACIÓN Boletín Electrónico
WNJU Public Inspection File Política de Privacidad No venda mi información personal Información de empleos en WNJU Términos de Servicios Envía tus comentarios Publicidad con nosotros Aviso de California AdChoices
Contáctanos