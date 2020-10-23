He aquí la lista de escuelas públicas en NYC que reabrirán este lunes

K 19 19K159 Newly Added P.S. 159 Isaac Pitkin 2781 PITKIN AVENUE 11208

K 19 19K214 Newly Added P.S. 214 Michael Friedsam 2944 PITKIN AVENUE 11208

K 19 19K615 Newly Added Transit Tech Career and Technical Education High School 1 WELLS STREET 11208

K 19 19K938 Newly Added P.S. 938 76 Dinsmore Place 11208

Q 24 24Q550 Orange to Yellow High School for Arts and Business 105-25 HORACE HARDING EXPY N 11368

Q 25 25Q164 Red to Yellow P.S. 164 Queens Valley 138-01 77 AVENUE 11367

Q 25 25Q165 Orange to Yellow P.S. 165 Edith K. Bergtraum 70-35 150 STREET 11367

Q 25 25Q219 Orange to Yellow P.S. 219 Paul Klapper 144-39 GRAVETT ROAD 11367

Q 25 25Q425 Orange to Yellow John Bowne High School 63-25 MAIN STREET 11367

Q 25 25Q499 Orange to Yellow The Queens College School for Math, Science and Technology 148-20 REEVES AVENUE 11367

Q 25 25Q525 Orange to Yellow Townsend Harris High School 149-11 MELBOURNE AVENUE 11367

Q 25 25Q670 Orange to Yellow Robert F. Kennedy Community High School 75-40 PARSONS BOULEVARD 11366

Q 25 25Q792 Red to Yellow North Queens Community High School 141-25 77TH ROAD 11367

Q 27 27Q062 Newly Added P. S. 62 - Chester Park School 97-25 108 STREET 11419

Q 27 27Q063 Newly Added P.S. 063 Old South 90-15 SUTTER AVENUE 11417

Q 27 27Q064 Newly Added P.S. 064 Joseph P. Addabbo 82-01 101 AVENUE 11416

Q 27 27Q065 Newly Added P.S. 65 - The Raymond York Elementary School 103-22 99 STREET 11417

Q 27 27Q108 Newly Added P.S. 108 Captain Vincent G. Fowler 108-10 109 AVENUE 11420

Q 27 27Q137 Newly Added M.S. 137 America's School of Heroes 109-15 98 STREET 11417

Q 27 27Q210 Newly Added J.H.S. 210 Elizabeth Blackwell 93-11 101 AVENUE 11416

Q 27 27Q316 Newly Added Queens Explorers Elementary School 90-07 101ST AVENUE 11416

Q 27 27Q334 Newly Added Epic High School - North 94-25 117TH STREET 11419

Q 27 27Q336 Newly Added District 27 Pre-K Center 101-49 Woodhaven Boulevard Y 101-49 Woodhaven Boulevard 11416

Q 27 27Q336 Newly Added District 27 Pre-K Center at 100-02 Rockaway Blvd Y 100-02 Rockaway Blvd 11417

Q 27 27Q336 Newly Added District 27 Pre-K Center at 133-40 79 Street Y 133-40 79 Street 11414

Q 27 27Q336 Newly Added District 27 Pre-K Center at 101-20 105th Street Y 101-20 105th Street 11416

Q 27 27Q480 Newly Added John Adams High School 101-01 ROCKAWAY BOULEVARD 11417

Q 27 27Q650 Newly Added High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture 94-06 104TH STREET 11416

Q 28 28Q099 Orange to Yellow P.S. 099 Kew Gardens 82-37 KEW GARDENS ROAD 11415

Q 28 28Q139 Orange to Yellow P.S. 139 Rego Park 93-06 63 DRIVE 11374

Q 28 28Q157 Red to Yellow J.H.S. 157 Stephen A. Halsey 63-55 102ND STREET 11374

Q 28 28Q175 Red to Yellow P.S. 175 The Lynn Gross Discovery School 64-35 102 STREET 11374

Q 28 28Q190 Orange to Yellow J.H.S. 190 Russell Sage 68-17 AUSTIN STREET 11375

Q 28 28Q196 Red to Yellow P.S. 196 Grand Central Parkway Y 71-25 113 STREET 11375

Q 28 28Q196 Red to Yellow P.S. 196 Grand Central Parkway Y 112-15 71 ROAD 11375

Q 28 28Q206 Red to Yellow P.S. 206 The Horace Harding School 61-02 98 STREET 11374

Q 28 28Q220 Red to Yellow P.S. 220 Edward Mandel 62-10 108 STREET 11375

Q 28 28Q303 Red to Yellow The Academy for Excellence through the Arts 108-55 69 Avenue 11375

Q 28 28Q440 Orange to Yellow Forest Hills High School 67-01 110 STREET 11375

K 75 75K004 Newly Added K004 @ K667 Y 76 Dinsmore Place 11208

Q 75 75Q177 Orange to Yellow P177Q @ P139Q Y 93-06 63 DRIVE 11374

Q 75 75Q177 Orange to Yellow P177Q @ J190Q Y 68-17 AUSTIN STREET 11375

Q 75 75Q233 Newly Added P233Q @ H.S. FOR CONSTRUCTION TRADES Y 94-06 104TH STREET 11416

Q 75 75Q255 Orange to Yellow P255Q @ TOWNSEND HARRIS H.S. Y 149-11 MELBOURNE AVENUE 11367

Q 75 75Q721 Orange to Yellow P721Q @ JOHN F KENNEDY JR SCHOOL Y 57-12 94 STREET 11373

Q 75 75Q993 Orange to Yellow P993Q @ P499Q Y 148-20 REEVES AVENUE 11367

Q 79 79Q950 Newly Added Pathways to Graduation Y 101-01 ROCKAWAY BOULEVARD 11417

Q 27 27Q043 Orange to Yellow P.S. 043 160 BEACH 29 STREET 11691

Q 27 27Q053 Red to Yellow M.S. 053 Brian Piccolo 10-45 NAMEOKE STREET 11691

Q 27 27Q104 Orange to Yellow P.S. 104 The Bays Water 26-01 MOTT AVENUE 11691

Q 27 27Q106 Orange to Yellow Lighthouse Elementary School 180 BEACH 35 STREET 11691

Q 27 27Q197 Red to Yellow P.S. 197 The Ocean School 825 HICKSVILLE ROAD 11691

Q 27 27Q253 Red to Yellow P.S. 253 1307 CENTRAL AVENUE 11691

Q 27 27Q260 Red to Yellow Frederick Douglass Academy VI High School 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691

Q 27 27Q282 Red to Yellow Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy VI 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691

Q 27 27Q302 Red to Yellow Queens High School for Information, Research, and Technology 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691

Q 27 27Q309 Red to Yellow Academy of Medical Technology: A College Board School 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691

Q 27 27Q319 Red to Yellow Village Academy 10-45 NAMEOKE STREET 11691

Q 27 27Q362 Red to Yellow Wave Preparatory Elementary School 535 BRIAR PLACE 11691

Q 75 75Q256 Orange to Yellow P256Q @ P043Q Y 160 BEACH 29 STREET 11691

Q 75 75Q256 Red to Yellow P256Q @ P253Q Y 1307 CENTRAL AVENUE 11691

Q 79 79M645 Red to Yellow Coop Tech Y 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691

Q 79 79Q950 Red to Yellow Pathways to Graduation Y 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691

Q 79 79Q950 Orange to Yellow Pathways to Graduation Y 15-44 Hassock Street 11691

K 15 15K529 Orange to Yellow West Brooklyn Community High School 1053 41ST STREET 11219

K 15 15K024 Orange to Yellow P.S. 024 427 38 STREET 11232

K 15 15K094 Orange to Yellow P.S. 094 The Henry Longfellow 5010 6 AVENUE 11220

K 15 15K130 Orange to Yellow P.S. 130 The Parkside Y 70 OCEAN PARKWAY 11218

K 15 15K130 Orange to Yellow P.S. 130 The Parkside Y 713 CATON AVENUE 11218

K 15 15K169 Orange to Yellow P.S. 169 Sunset Park 4305 7 AVENUE 11232

K 15 15K230 Orange to Yellow P.S. 230 Doris L. Cohen 1 ALBEMARLE ROAD 11218

K 15 15K839 Orange to Yellow M.S. 839 713 CATON AVENUE 11218

K 15 15K896 Orange to Yellow The School of Creativity and Innovation 736 48TH STREET 11220

K 20 20K062 Orange to Yellow J.H.S. 062 Ditmas 700 CORTELYOU ROAD 11218

K 20 20K069 Orange to Yellow P.S. 69 Vincent D. Grippo School 6302 9TH AVENUE 11220

K 20 20K176 Orange to Yellow P.S. 176 Ovington 1225 69 STREET 11219

K 20 20K187 Orange to Yellow The Christa McAuliffe School\I.S. 187 1171 65 STREET 11219

K 20 20K205 Orange to Yellow P.S. 205 Clarion 6701 20 AVENUE 11204

K 20 20K220 Orange to Yellow J.H.S. 220 John J. Pershing 4812 9TH AVENUE 11220

K 20 20K227 Orange to Yellow J.H.S. 227 Edward B. Shallow 6500 16 AVENUE 11204

K 20 20K247 Orange to Yellow P.S. 247 Brooklyn 7000 21 AVENUE 11204

K 20 20K310 Orange to Yellow The School For Future Leaders 942 62ND STREET 11219

K 20 20K768 Orange to Yellow District 20 Pre-K Center at 2165 71st Street Y 2165 71st Street 11204

K 20 20K768 Orange to Yellow District 20 Pre-K Center at 550 59th Street Y 550 59 Street 11220

K 20 20K768 Orange to Yellow District 20 Pre-K Center at 1258 65th Street Y 1258 65 Street 11219

K 21 21K095 Orange to Yellow P.S. 095 The Gravesend 345 VAN SICKLEN STREET 11223

K 21 21K100 Orange to Yellow P.S. 100 The Coney Island School 2951 WEST 3 STREET 11224

K 21 21K177 Orange to Yellow P.S. 177 The Marlboro 346 AVENUE P 11204

K 21 21K225 Orange to Yellow P.S. K225 - The Eileen E. Zaglin 1075 OCEAN VIEW AVENUE 11235

K 21 21K253 Orange to Yellow P.S. 253 601 OCEANVIEW AVENUE 11235

K 21 21K303 Orange to Yellow I.S. 303 Herbert S. Eisenberg 501 WEST AVENUE 11224

K 21 21K344 Orange to Yellow Rachel Carson High School for Coastal Studies 501 WEST AVENUE 11224

K 21 21K410 Orange to Yellow Abraham Lincoln High School 2800 OCEAN PARKWAY 11235

K 21 21K620 Orange to Yellow William E. Grady Career and Technical Education High School 25 BRIGHTON 4TH ROAD 11235

K 21 21K840 Orange to Yellow Brooklyn's Daily Discovery Pre-K Center at 1215 Avenue X Y 1215 Avenue X 11235

K 22 22K014 Orange to Yellow J.H.S. 014 Shell Bank 2424 BATCHELDER STREET 11235

K 22 22K119 Orange to Yellow P.S. 119 Amersfort 3829 AVENUE K 11210

K 22 22K139 Orange to Yellow P.S. 139 Alexine A. Fenty 330 RUGBY ROAD 11226

K 22 22K152 Orange to Yellow School of Science & Technology 725 EAST 23 STREET 11210

K 22 22K194 Orange to Yellow P.S. 194 Raoul Wallenberg 3117 AVENUE W 11229

K 22 22K203 Orange to Yellow P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School 5101 AVENUE M 11234

K 22 22K206 Orange to Yellow P.S. 206 Joseph F Lamb 2200 GRAVESEND NECK ROAD 11229

K 22 22K217 Orange to Yellow P.S. 217 Colonel David Marcus School 1100 NEWKIRK AVENUE 11230

K 22 22K254 Orange to Yellow P.S. 254 Dag Hammarskjold 1801 AVENUE Y 11235

K 22 22K278 Orange to Yellow J.H.S. 278 Marine Park 1925 STUART STREET 11229

K 22 22K315 Orange to Yellow P.S. K315 725 EAST 23 STREET 11210

K 22 22K361 Orange to Yellow P.S. 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School 1957 NOSTRAND AVENUE 11210

K 22 22K405 Orange to Yellow Midwood High School 2839 BEDFORD AVENUE 11210

K 22 22K555 Orange to Yellow Brooklyn College Academy Y 2900 BEDFORD AVENUE 11210

K 22 22K555 Orange to Yellow Brooklyn College Academy Y 350 CONEY ISLAND AVENUE 11218

K 22 22K611 Orange to Yellow Origins High School 3000 AVENUE X 11235

K 22 22K630 Orange to Yellow Professional Pathways High School 3000 AVENUE X 11235

K 22 22K853 Orange to Yellow The Joan Snow Pre-K Center at 3610 Glenwood Road Y 3610 Glenwood Road 11210

K 22 22K853 Orange to Yellow The Joan Snow Pre-K Center at 1139 Coney Island Avenue Y 1139 Coney Island Avenue 11230

K 22 22K889 Orange to Yellow P.S. 889 21 HINCKLEY PLACE 11218

K 22 22K890 Orange to Yellow M.S. 890 21 HINCKLEY PLACE 11218

K 75 75K053 Orange to Yellow P053K @ ABRAHAM LINCOLN HS Y 2800 OCEAN PARKWAY 11235

K 75 75K053 Orange to Yellow K053 @ K130 Y 713 CATON AVENUE 11218

K 75 75K077 Orange to Yellow P077K @ BROOKLYN COLLEGE CAMPUS Y 2900 BEDFORD AVENUE 11210

K 75 75K077 Orange to Yellow BKLYN COLL ACAD (BRIDGES TO K)-K Y 350 CONEY ISLAND AVENUE 11218

K 75 75K370 Orange to Yellow P370K @ P100K Y 2951 WEST 3 STREET 11224

K 75 75K370 Orange to Yellow P370K @ THE JIM THORPE SCHOOL Y 3000 WEST 1 STREET 11224

K 75 75K370 Orange to Yellow P370K @ WILLIAM GRADY HS Y 25 BRIGHTON 4TH ROAD 11235

K 75 75K771 Orange to Yellow k771 @ k014 Y 2424 BATCHELDER STREET 11235

K 75 75K771 Orange to Yellow P771K @ P225K Y 1075 OCEAN VIEW AVENUE 11235

K 75 75K771 Orange to Yellow P771K @ I303K Y 501 WEST AVENUE 11224

K 75 75K811 Orange to Yellow P811K @ I014K Y 2424 BATCHELDER STREET 11235