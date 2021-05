Gran tiburón blanco de más de 10 pies visita la costa de Nueva Jersey

Tagged off the coast of Cape Cod last August, #whiteshark Andromache has traveled 5,033 miles along the US Eastern seaboard and is currently off the coast of New Jersey.



Track Andromache: https://t.co/pUmkrgo8f3

Download our App:https://t.co/x52Mk6NODY#OCEARCH #FactsOverFear pic.twitter.com/APsPAb4hNy