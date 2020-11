Encuentran a más de 200 personas dentro de un “club de lucha” clandestino en NYC

11/14/20 @ 2315HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal fight club AKA "Rumble in the Bronx" @ 347/351 Coster St., Bronx: 203+ people, violation of emergency orders, illegal combat, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, loaded firearms, 10 organizers charged with multiple crimes. pic.twitter.com/5Dci1tM30L