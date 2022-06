Emiten advertencia de mala calidad del aire para Long Island y área metropolitana de NYC

An #ozone #airquality advisory has been issued for 6/25/22 for

•NYC Metro

•Long Island

Effective 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To see the daily Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast for New York State, visit https://t.co/u34phXNNax or call the NYS Air Quality Hotline at 1-800-535-1345. pic.twitter.com/HgafZuWHnG